Zinnov Awards Celebrate Titans of Tech





~ Zinnov recognizes exceptional individuals and organizations that have had a positive impact on the technology ecosystem from the MNC GCoE ~

~ The 13th edition award honors outstanding leadership, talent management, inclusion and diversity, and innovation programs that have emerged in reality after the pandemic ~

Bangalore, India, July 21, 2022 / PRNewswire /-Zinnov, a leading global management consulting and strategic advisory firm, is a leader and company that effectively navigates a highly dynamic business environment and succeeds in the future. We hosted the 13th Flagship Awards to honor. -Guarantee their business. The Zinnov Awards have grown into a platform that recognizes the constant pursuit of excellence that is admired throughout the ecosystem.

The Zinnov Awards continue to be the gold standard recognized for the outstanding performance and significant contributions of the Global Centers of Excellence (GCoE), MNCs of India, and start-ups. This year, there was an overwhelming response with over 400 nominations from over 175 companies across 10 award categories. Forty-three veteran industry leaders served as judges, selecting a total of 32 individuals and companies to receive these prestigious awards.

Each year, the Zinnov Awards introduce categories in line with the pulsation of the ecosystem. It has expanded the breadth and depth of factors that are considered to recognize the best in the tech community. In this edition, there were two new award categories across the organization. Best-in-class center of excellence and excellence in talent engagement in the hybrid era. And one new personal award category: Leader Extraordinary. There were also nominations from more than 100 women this year, seven of whom have emerged as winners across the category.

Award categories and winners

Category 1: Unlock Center Value Champion: This award recognizes a company that has rapidly evolved from a pure cost center to a value creation center. This category evaluated the GCoE for the nature and type of change, the drivers, the key milestones and indicators achieved, and the key outcomes for the ER & D, IT, BFSI, and GBS teams as a whole.

winner:

ER & D Micron Technology Operations India LLP Lowe’s Services India Private Limited GBS Standard Chartered Global Business Services Pvt. Ltd. AB InBev GCC

Category 2: Best Places to Innovate: One of the two most participating award categories, Best Places to Innovate, Focusing on Value Creation from India, Organization Charter, Culture , Internal programs, processes, external linkages, and innovation metrics. The metrics focused on how much the environment contributed to innovation and measured the pervasiveness of innovative thinking and culture throughout the GCoE.

winner:

SAP Labs India Private Limited Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India

Category 3: Best-in-class Center of Excellence (COE): This award is an Indian center that leads the way in driving innovation and research in specific technologies / processes while facilitating collaboration between different business units. Will be commended. These COEs serve as a reliable team for cutting-edge research and innovation in relevant areas, providing essential value to the parent organization. The evaluation was conducted across two areas: technology COE and process / functional COE.

winner:

Established Samsung R & D Institute India-Bangalore Continental Technical Center India Emerging Marsk Technology Center Innovation, Data Science & Automation (IDA) CoE

Category 4: Pioneers of Inclusion and Diversity: This category recognizes organizations that have established their programs and set the gold standard for inclusion and diversity in India. The criteria focused on six key drivers of inclusion: people, processes, ecosystems, I & D charters, culture, and workplace involvement. These standards evaluated the comprehensive culture and approach being promoted within the organization and the steps taken to address the greater socio-economic challenges of I & D.

winner:

Established (Women & Beyond) Mastercard, India Dell Technologies Emerging

Category 5: Human Resources Engagement Excellence in the Hybrid Era: This award is given to organizations that have successfully created a pandemic in their hybrid work model to maintain employee engagement, productivity and connectivity. The metrics evaluated the effectiveness of the strategies implemented and the programs implemented to measure the effectiveness of talent management and employee and process performance, as well as compensation and incentive programs.

winner:

ServiceNow India SAP Labs India Private Limited Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India

Category 6: Brand by Design-Employer Branding Excellence: This award recognizes organizations that have established outstanding brand names in the talent market and are considered selected employers. Criteria determine the effectiveness of an organization across a variety of parameters, including installed and potential talent as part of a company’s values, vision, culture, and employee value proposition (EVP). I evaluated it.

winner:

Category 7: Aatmanirbhar GCoE: This award category recognizes organizations that have made a significant impact in conceptualizing, designing, developing and manufacturing Indian products. The metrics focused on drivers, key metrics, milestones achieved, and key results obtained through innovations in both software and hardware products.

winner:

Micron Technology Operations India LLP Philips Innovation Campus Bangalore

Category 8: Next Generation Female Leaders: This category honors Indian female leaders who have made significant impacts through their business, leadership and technology expertise. These female leaders excel at teaching the following talents and serve as industry inspiration for work excellence. This category assessed excellence demonstrated across aspects of individual, organizational, and ecosystem development.

winner:

Business Leader or Technical Leader (Senior) Bhumika P Balani IBM India Pvt Ltd Sumathi Chutkay Providence India Sukanya P Swiss Re GBS India Corporate Functional Leader (Senior) Mona Bharadwaj IBM India Pvt Ltd Corporate Functional Leader (Intermediate) Nithya Cadambi Commvault Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd Shaon Sengupta Philips Innovation Campus Bengaluru

Category 9: Technical Role Model: The second award category with the most participants, which is a technical advocate, an example, and a technical career path for individuals inside and outside the organization. We commend the individual who urged us. As part of this award, leaders who have made significant impacts on artificial intelligence / big data analytics and intelligent automation technologies will also be recognized.

winner:

Established (Senior Level) Ravish Masti BorgWarner Inc. Suhas Shivana Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Established India (Intermediate) Anshu Gupta Continental Technical Center India Emerging (AI & BDA Senior Level) Vijayananda J Philips Innovation Campus Bengaluru Emerging (IA Senior Level) Prabal Mahanta SAP Labs India Private Limited Emerging (AI & BDA Senior Level) BDA) BDA Mid Level) Dr. Pinaki Bhaskar Samsung R & D Institute India Bangalore

Category 10: Extraordinary Leaders: This award recognizes leaders who can guide and influence other leaders in the ecosystem and gain outstanding status in India or the world. This award category focuses on the size and seniority of leadership that has been extraordinarily influenced by leaders.

winner:

Sindhu Gangadharan SAP Labs India Sarv Saravanan Microsoft Corporation

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a world-leading management and strategy consulting firm with offices in New York, Santa Clara, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon and Paris. Over the last two decades, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250 Fortune 500 and technology companies, developing actionable insights to help create value in both revenue and optimization aspects. With core expertise in product engineering, digital transformation, innovation, and outsourcing advisory, Zinnov helps clients in the following ways:

Enable global companies to develop and optimize their global engineering footprint through center setup, technology and feature accelerators for greater R & D efficiency, innovation, and productivity. Advise global PE companies on asset finalist list and target valuation, commercial due diligence, and value creation. Increase the revenue of your products and services in new markets through account intelligence, market entry and market expansion advisory. Structuring and implementing digital transformation levers enabled by technologies such as AI / ML, cloud, IOT, and RPA. Help global companies outline and drive open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable them to collaborate with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined results.

Zinnov works with a team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts and research experts to serve clients in a variety of industries including enterprise software, BFSI, healthcare, automotive, retail and telecom in the United States, Europe, Japan and India. We provide services.

For more information, please visit http://zinnov.com.

Media Contact: Zinnov, Chief Marketing Officer, Nitika Goel[email protected]

Logo: https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/694742/Zinnov_Logo.jpg

Source Zinnov

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/zinnov-awards-celebrates-the-titans-of-tech-both-trailblazing-individuals-and-organizations-at-the-forefront-of-technology-and-innovation-847040970.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos