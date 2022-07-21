Increasing importance of images in Google search





Marketing podcast by Mike Blumenthal

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, we interview Mike Blumenthol. Mike is a co-founder and analyst at NearMedia, researching and reporting on reputation, reviews, and local search. Currently, he also provides local consulting to companies of all sizes throughout the SMB and SAAS markets. Mike is helping Air.cam, an online professional photography market, shift its focus to local marketing spaces and bring the power of photography to all companies in the United States and Canada.

Important point:

Google is increasingly emphasizing images in its search. AI and machine learning help promote Google’s incredible understanding of what images contain. In this episode, we’ll talk to Mike Blumenthal about the technology behind visual elements in search, the role of images in today’s search, and how and why images are used in search.

Question to Mike Blumenthal:

[1:51] How is the importance of images in search?

[3:21] Does it suggest that images are important, even for things that aren’t as clearly defined as the product?

[4:45] What can search engines now know about images and how has it changed?

[6:19] What do you say to business owners who don’t like Google to show competing products in search?

[7:55] Do you think the visual element of today’s typical blog post has been added to the search component, sending information to Google that provides a particular ranking signal?

[11:33] Is there a relationship between visual search and voice and text?

[12:40] What is the role of AI in all of this?

[14:21] Does anyone take three photos that they are thinking of using for something and suggest using a tool that says this is actually the best photo from a Google understanding or optimization point of view?

[16:52] Where is Augmented Reality with Images?

[22:32] Where can people connect with you? Details of Mike Blumenthal: Receive Marketing Rating:

Like this show? Click above for a review on iTunes.

This duct tape marketing podcast episode is provided by the HubSpot Podcast Network and SEM Rush.

The HubSpot Podcast Network is an audio destination for business professionals seeking the best education and inspiration to grow their business.

Everyone is online, are they finding your website? Get the online spotlight and customer attention with Semrush. From content and SEO to advertising and social media, Semrush is a one-stop shop for online marketing. Build, manage, and measure campaigns across all channels faster and easier. Are you ready to take your business to the next level? Can be seen. Get Semrush. Visit semrush.com/goto and try it for free for 7 days.

Free eBook 7 Steps to Expand Your Consulting Business Without Adding Overhead

The Duct Tape Marketing Consultants Network has helped grow our business by more than 40% in the last 12 months. ~ Michael Quinn-Michael Quinn Agency, Fargo, North Dakota

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ducttapemarketing.com/images-in-google-search/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos