ZEE is implementing the first Metaverse Guidance Program for TechTalent at the Technology and Innovation Center in Bangalore.





Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), a leading media and entertainment powerhouse, has implemented for the first time in the Metaverse environment by welcoming more than 100 campus graduates from top technology institutions across the country. At the Technology and Innovation Center in Bangalore. The Companys Technology & Innovation Center focuses on building a metaverse platform that leverages data models related to augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), non-alternative tokens (NFT), and digital platforms.

The initiative was led by Amit Goenka, President of Digital Business and Platforms at ZEE, and Nitin Mittal, President of Technology & Data at ZEE, to serve new employees. Metaverse Induction was implemented by leveraging the state-of-the-art infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology solutions of Technology and Innovation Centers. This provides new employees with an immersive mixed reality experience.

Regarding this initiative, ZEE’s President of Digital Business & Platforms, Amit Goenka, said: As we break new ground and redefine entertainment by providing a robust experience across platforms, we hope to combine ZEE collaboration and entrepreneurship in the physical and digital realms through immersive environments such as the Metaverse. I’m happy. We aim to provide an intuitive experience across all aspects of personal consumption, creativity and transactional journeys, and ZEE’s first Metaverse Guidance Program is for employees by increasing innovation and productivity. Not only does it improve your experience, but also some notches.

For over 30 years, ZEE Technology & Data President Nitin Mittal says he has been a pioneer in breaking industry norms and creating breakthrough content for more than 1.3 billion viewers worldwide. .. Today, our focus is on building the capabilities of ZEE by leveraging technology to provide consumers with an extraordinary entertainment experience. Our quest is to shape the next chapter of the Indian media and entertainment industry, and the Metaverse Guidance Program is yet another major step in that direction. Recruiting, developing and retaining the right people is the key to an organization’s success, and we are committed to providing technology enthusiasts with a world-class experience from day one.

ZEE commented on the implementation program, said Animesh Kumar, President of HR and Transformation. ZEEverse is another major advance in a series of initiatives recently launched by the company towards internal digital transformation that enables organizations to prepare for the future and win in emerging digital economies. Our focus is on building a collaborative, high-performance-driven environment for tomorrow’s innovators, tech enthusiasts.

While rethinking the future of the workplace, we are improving the employee experience by adopting a new implementation module that provides new employees with an immersive and unique onboarding experience.

ZEE focuses on providing a holistic environment for the talented workforce through the adoption of innovative and groundbreaking technologies. The company aims to strengthen and expand its digital footprint by leveraging technology and innovation-driven strategies to serve the global community and continue to redefine the future of entertainment.

