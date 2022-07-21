You can be dull and innovative





Many of us are intrigued by the wonder of screaming for the future like a flying car. But sometimes the best inventions are more about brain power than the magic of technology. To thank you for the ingenuity of the boring ones, here are some examples of my quest.

Take the apple supply chain and roof truss.

I was recently introduced to a New Jersey-based online grocery delivery company called Misfits Market. Many companies suffer from the cost and complexity of putting bananas and Doritos under our command. Misfits knows this.

The company’s answer to the history of delivery failures is to think small. It saves penny and tries to eliminate small inefficiencies here and there that can make the difference between failure and success.

Here are some examples of what that little innovation looks like: Stores and delivery services tend to sell only the middle chunks of salmon. Misfits buys and sells other cuts that are just as delicious at a discounted price. Abhi Ramesh, CEO of Misfits, also told me excitedly about skipping some steps in a long chain of apple farmers, packers and distributors. Pruning one or two middlemen can save you time and money.

Ramesh told me that boring problems are worth solving. This guy speaks my language. He said that if a company did something a little better, difficult, boring and expensive, it would be a competitive advantage.

There are other food companies that take a similar approach, but I’m not sure if they will succeed. But Misfits is an example of a technology company that knows the industry well and believes it can improve the established practices slightly. This is what technological advances often look like: a novel but perhaps non-flashy twist on what came before.

Roy Bahat, an investor in Bloomberg Beta’s young tech company, uses the term hot swap to refer to the type of start-up that thinks big by tinkering with the status quo. He gave examples such as Flexport trying to streamline the process of transporting boxes of goods by sea or air, and Newfront trying to do the same for insurance brokers. (Bloomberg Beta is an investor in Newfront.)

A characteristic of these companies is that they aren’t aiming for big changes, as Warby Parker did with eyeglasses, for example. He said this type of change can be frightening or threatening, especially for customers in large industries such as freight and insurance. Instead, hot-swap startups promise something familiar, but better.

This doesn’t always look like WOW, but in some cases it does. Aerospace engineer Dan Pat, who I recently talked about drone parcel delivery, talked about a construction company using some cool robot near Boise, Idaho! To improve the snooze fest.

The company’s House of Design sells huge machines with robotic arms that automate several steps when building a house or apartment building, such as a roof truss.

I had to google what they were. They are triangular wooden segments assembled together to form the skeleton of the roof. Roof truss designs vary and combining them is a relatively repetitive and painstaking task, House of Design sales and marketing executive Michael Lindley told me.

The House of Design promises that its system will be compatible with common construction industry design software, allowing trusses to be demolished faster and with fewer people. The House of Design has the wisdom of technology, but the difference is the creativity of the manufacturing process.

My colleague Conor Dowerty writes about the ups and downs of excitement in automating home construction. A prominent technology start-up, Katerra collapsed last year after trying to streamline all steps of construction, including manufacturing light bulbs in-house.

The history of failure shows the arrogance of believing that we can rethink big industries, whether real estate or groceries. An established way to do things may have been established for a reason. In addition, the inertia is strong and the current situation is often quite good, and smart technology cannot solve structural problems.

But it helps to remember what an invention is. It’s not necessarily a self-driving taxi or a new smartphone that’s very different from what it used to be. In many cases, we adopt the products or processes we know and gradually make them a little simpler or cheaper.

Before going

Amazon will try again in healthcare. Amazon has announced that it will acquire One Medical, which operates a primary care clinic in the United States. Amazon Watchers will buy an online pharmacy chain in 2018, rocking ventures (currently closed) to employee health care benefits. Amazon isn’t transforming healthcare.

What I did wrong with Facebook. Farhad Manjoo, a columnist in the New York Times Opinion section, told everyone to join Facebook in 2009. He recalls his regrets, including not considering the impact of Facebook’s ubiquity.

Related: Facebook is adjusting the app like TikTok, my colleague Mike Isaac reports.

Which computer should you buy for your child? Wirecutter’s Kimber Streams, a product recommendation service from The Times, offers tips on diversion of old computers, buying used computers, and choosing new models for school-age kids and college students.

