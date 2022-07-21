Pixel 6A camera is better than iPhone SE





what’s happening

Google has released the $ 449 Pixel 6A. It competes directly with the $ 429 iPhone SE.

Important reason

Smartphones under $ 500 usually don’t have a good camera, with the exception of the Pixel 6A and iPhone SE.

What’s next

We were curious whether the iPhone SE or Pixel 6A phone had a better camera. So I spent 10 days on both tests.

Google’s new $ 449 Pixel 6A is undoubtedly of great value in terms of cost and features available. But to make phones affordable, businesses need to compromise. The two most common trade-offs usually include downgrading phone processors and cameras. But with the Pixel 6A, Google took a different route than most low-priced Android smartphones. It features the same Google Tensor chip that powers the more expensive Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as well as Google Pixel 5’s proven camera hardware.

result? The Pixel 6A is affordable and allows you to take great photos and videos. Fortunately, however, it’s not just the phone that does. Apple’s $ 429 iPhone SE (2022) is also a frugal and aims to have a great camera. Of course, I had to compare the two.

Currently playing: Watch this: Pixel 6A and iPhone SE: The camera is amazing …

13:51

Note that both Apple and Google use machine learning and processing to counter the limitations of small lenses and camera sensors. The iPhone SE basically has the iPhone 8 body and camera hardware, but the iPhone 13 Pro’s A15 Bionic chip is twice as expensive, making it a wall-friendly price. The processor does a lot of hard work to bring new life to the camera hardware that was first launched in 2017.

After taking pictures and recording videos around San Francisco for 10 days, I noticed two things. First, the Pixel 6A and iPhone SE are two of the best low-priced phones you can buy, with great cameras. Second, one of these phones always took better pictures than the other. And this surprised me.

Read more: Google Pixel 6A Review: Best Android Phones Under $ 500

Two cameras may be better than one

It’s refreshing to see Apple and Google not do so in a world where companies try to pack as many cameras as possible into low-priced phones, even if they’re mediocre cameras. Thankfully, neither phone has a substandard telephoto camera or a terrible macro camera. Instead, the iPhone SE has a 7-megapixel self-camera and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS (optical image stabilization) on the back.

The Pixel 6A has one 8-megapixel self-camera and two rear cameras. A 12.2 megapixel camera with an optically stabilized wide-angle lens and a 12 megapixel camera with ultra-wide-angle optics. It will soon add a bit of edge to the Pixel, especially in tight spaces.

The Pixel 6A can take RAW or JPEG photos, but the iPhone SE can only take JPEG photos.

The iPhone SE has one rear camera and the Pixel 6A has two cameras. One is a wide-angle lens and the other is an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Celso Bulgatti / CNET Photo taken under good lighting

I was deeply impressed with the photos from both phones. Below are some of my favorite photos taken with the iPhone SE and Pixel 6A.

I like how the Pixel 6A captures the colors of these homes.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Group selfie taken with Pixel 6A.

Caitlin Petrakovitz / CNET

Notice the texture and patina captured by the Pixel 6A.

Patrick Holland / CNET

This iPhone SE photo was taken in very bright morning sunshine.

Patrick Holland / CNET

I like the details and colors of the palm trees in this photo on the iPhone SE.

Patrick Holland / CNET

This iPhone SE photo of a women’s building in San Francisco has a nice mix of colors and details.

Patrick Holland / CNET

But let’s take a look at some pictures from both phones and compare their quality. Below is a picture I took outdoors in cappuccino. Pixel photos have high contrast, and iPhone photos emphasize brightness.

The photos below were taken while shooting a companion video for this comparison. I was shocked that each phone call looked different from my companion and CNET colleague Celso Bulgatti. The iPhone photo made all his hair look gray, but it must be emphasized that this is not the case. My guess is that SE emphasizes shadows and reduces contrast too much to make the photo brighter. On the other hand, all of Pixel’s photos are more accurate.

Medium lighting and photos taken indoors are usually where cameras in this price range start to break. See below for a picture of Macy the cat I took. The Pixel 6 photo nails the texture of cat fur. It’s also more detailed than the iPhone photos and has a better dynamic range.

Super wide-angle vs. wide-angle

One of the most obvious differences between the two smartphones is the fact that the Pixel 6A has a second camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and the iPhone SE doesn’t.

Pixel’s ultra-wide perfectly captures the dramatic views from the balcony inside San Francisco’s Sightglass Coffee.

Patrick Holland / CNET

It’s one of those things you don’t understand how much you use until you don’t have it. Often it was useful to capture the city skyline without cutting off the top of the building, as shown in the photo below.

Below are photos taken from a mission craftsman and a wolf cafe. iPhone photos barely fit everyone in the line. Pixel’s ultra-wide photos show restaurant details such as bakery counters, menus, and ceilings.

Portrait mode: Cutout is everything

Apple and Google are familiar with portrait modes, which add artistic blur to the background of a photo. Earlier iPhone and Pixel models now offer some of the best portrait modes you can find on any phone. But they are also very different.

Check out the portrait mode photos of my friend and CNET colleague Claire Riley below. The most obvious difference between the two photos is that the background of the Pixel photo is out of focus. iPhone SE allows you to change the amount of background blur before or after taking a photo. This is useful. However, for Claire’s photos, I decided to let the SE choose how blurry the background would be.

Claire’s cutout is fine in both pictures, but take a closer look at the inside of her elbow. SE did not blur the background of the area.

iPhone SE does not have night mode

Let’s move to night mode. Usually, you take multiple images and combine them into a photo to improve brightness and detail. This is an unfair comparison, as the Pixel 6A has a night mode called NightSight, which the iPhone SE doesn’t.

This photo was taken using the Pixel 6A’s nightsight mode.

Patrick Holland / CNET

The photo below was taken of a dark street around 10 pm. The iPhone photo is much darker than the Pixel NightSight photo. To make up for the darkness, the iPhone applies a lot of noise reduction to soften the details. In particular, there is a no-parking sign in the background. Neither photo can actually be read, but at least the Pixel photos show the words “parking” and “always”. In the iPhone photo, it looks like someone has filled the sign.

Below are the pictures I took in the bar. Again, iPhone photos are much darker and have blacker shadows. There are far fewer details. Pixel NightSight photos are brighter. Look under the bar with the stool. These stools are almost completely dark in the iPhone photos. But in the Pixel photo, you can see the details of the wooden slats on which the stools are pressed.

Pixel 6A offers a wider range of selfies

Each of these smartphones has one selfie camera, but the Pixel 6A smartphone allows you to switch between wide view and ultra-wide view for group selfies. The iPhone selfie camera is stuck in a fairly narrow field of view.

Notice the differences in the details in the selfies below. iPhone photos are soft, Pixel photos are sharper and have a deeper depth of field, so you can focus everyone on group shots.

iPhone video quality is the most difficult

Both phones record 4K or 1080p resolution video at 30 or 60 frames per second. However, the iPhone can also record at the more cinematic 24fps. Both smartphones have video stabilization, but you can dial the type of stability you need on your Pixel 6A. For example, there is an option called cinematic pan that stabilizes the pan shot.

In terms of image quality, the iPhone SE is one step ahead here. The dynamic range of the video is good, there is little or no noise, and the details are clearly visible. Pixel 6A videos look soft and often have image noise in their shadows. Check out the companion video for this story for examples of videos from both phones.

Currently playing: Watch this: Google Pixel 6A Review: Google’s best-budget phone ever

9:31

Final verdict

After all this testing, I have a favorite. But let me say this. For phones under $ 450, both the iPhone SE and Pixel 6A are one of the best you can buy to capture great photos and videos. But after making this comparison, I got a Pixel 6A. It has a super wide-angle camera and its nightsight mode, making it more versatile. The iPhone SE captures better video in terms of image quality, but the Pixel 6A’s video is still pretty good.

iPhone SE (2022): See how Apple’s A15 bionic chip changes the camera See all photos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/the-pixel-6a-cameras-outshine-the-iphone-se/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos