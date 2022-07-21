British Columbia Federal Government Invests in Simon Fraser University’s New agtech Innovation Center





The center is expected to create 200 jobs and train more than 700 workers.

The British Columbia (BC) government is working with Simon Fraser University (SFU) to launch a new innovation center specializing in the construction and commercialization of agtech innovation.

The state has provided the center with an investment of up to $ 6.5 million over three years, and the federal government has provided up to $ 10 million over five years through the Pacific Bureau of Economic Development (PacifiCan) of Canada.

The hub, named BC Center for Agritech Innovation, is located on SFU’s Sally Campus and will officially open in September. It aims to bring academic institutions, governments, and industry partners together to focus on developing, testing, and piloting solutions in simulated real-world environments.

According to the BC government, a key component of the center is to create economic opportunities for indigenous peoples to help small and medium-sized agricultural technology companies grow, increase profits and create high-income jobs. ..

With investments from state and federal governments, the center is expected to create jobs for about 200 people and support the training of more than 700 workers. This contribution will also support the addition of 30 new agtech projects across BC by 2025. This is achieved by working with BC post-secondary institutions such as SFU, Fraser Valley University, Thompson Rivers University, and British Columbia University. And the University of Victoria.

According to BC, there are currently more than 150 Agtech companies operating in areas such as food processing, precision agriculture, bio-products, food safety, soil and crop technology. This includes Semios, which secured $ 100 million last year. Terramera was named on the 2019 Global Cleantech 100 list after receiving $ 1 million from the BCs Innovative Clean Energy Fund in April after securing $ 64.1 million in Series B capital.

This new center builds on previous efforts by the state government to expand agtech innovation throughout the state.

In 2019, BC established the Food Security Task Force to advise state governments on how to grow the agriculture and food sector through technology and innovation.

Most recently, BC’s Ministry of Agriculture has worked with Cleantech Accelerator Foresight to offer an agricultural venture acceleration program to provide mentorship, coaching and training support to early BC-based entrepreneurs. Did.

In collaboration with the Government of Canada and Innovate BC, the State Department of Agriculture has also established the Agritech Innovation Challenge to identify solutions to the problems facing BC’s agriculture and food industry.

Featured image from Luke Thornton via Unsplash.

