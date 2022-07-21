Pixel 6a Review: Google Perfects Pixel 6





The Pixel 6a has a flat screen and a slightly thicker bezel at the bottom.

back.

At the top of the phone is a hole punch camera and earpiece speakers.

Look at the stunningly flat screen.

There is a SIM slot on this side.

You can see the button from this side.

There is a USB-C port at the bottom and there is no headphone jack.

Google is really rocking the fence this year. The Pixel 6a isn’t just the latest entry in the reliable and superior Pixel A series. Its “midrange” A-line has also undergone a major upgrade in the form of a flagship-class system on the chip. Yes, the Google Tensor SoC, which debuted on the Pixel 6, is also on the Pixel 6a. This is the same chip, which means that the speed of the Pixel A series is doubling year by year. Did you say the phone is still $ 449?

Google has created a midrange Jaguar note.

A new family of smartphones

With the launch of the Pixel 6 last year, Google has finally begun a solid path to the smartphone sector. In addition to the in-house Google SoC (with great support from Samsung), Google also had a hardware design that could finally be called. A unique camera bar based on a unique and somewhat convenient camera bar.

In the past, Google flipped the smartphone table every year and seemingly started over from scratch. This meant a disjointed, undirected phone brand that most felt slapped every year. However, the Pixel 6a is clearly “step 2” of the long-term iterative process of Google’s phone hardware. The Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7 (already officially announced and shown in the photo) are all clearly the same part. The smartphone family, and it represents a major step forward in Google hardware. The company is a bit closer to more serious hardware ventures from Apple and Samsung.

The ad expansion / camera bar is back, but much shallower than the Pixel 6 version.

The Pixel 6a is arguably part of that new smartphone family and feels like the third smaller size of Pixel’s flagship line than the all-new midrange product. The Pixel 6 Pro is a 6.7-inch version with a 120 Hz display, a 5000 mAh battery, 12 GB of RAM, and a $ 899 price tag. The Pixel 6 is 6.4 inches, has a 90 Hz display, a 4600 mAh battery, and costs $ 599. The Pixel 6a takes another step down, offering a 6.1-inch, 60 Hz display, 4410 mAh battery, and 6 GB of RAM for $ 449. They all have the same design and the same SoC, they are all water resistant (Pixel 6a is IP67), and they all have an in-screen fingerprint reader. Google’s lineup is now very similar to Samsung’s lineup, with three flagship phones at the top.

The biggest downgrade is a 60Hz display. This isn’t as good as the 120 Hz display found on more expensive phones, but it’s fine for basic smartphone use. The camera system uses the proven Sony IMX363 as the main sensor instead of the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro sensors. Google is using this sensor from the Pixel 2 and is very good at getting good results from older chips. It probably outperforms everything else at this price.

There is also no wireless charging. It also doesn’t have a microSD slot, as is usually the case with the Pixel line. This year, Google is also axing a midrange A-series headphone jack.

Magnify / Pixel 6a’s camera cover is separated from the rest of the camera bar to reduce photo glare.

