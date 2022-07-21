Google Pixel 6A Review: A pile of power, but few flaws





Google Pixel smartphones have become synonymous with having a camera with excellent DNA. Pixel is also one of the best devices for consistent software updates, from Pixel Drops, which adds new features to version upgrades and monthly security updates that keep your phone safe. Therefore, when these pillars begin to crack, you will be disappointed.

Pixel 6A is the company’s latest product. Its a great smartphone, and definitely $ 449, is well worth your spending. It provides excellent display and great performance. It also has pretty good cameras, but the days when midrange Pixel cameras were easily better than other cameras are over. Same as software support: The new Pixel has a great level of support, but it doesn’t offer the best-in-class package of the past. Competition in this midrange price range is fierce, so I usually don’t ridicule the little ones, but I have to do so in this era. Outside the United States, you can choose from a dazzling number of great and affordable phones. And here in the US, companies like Samsung are running Google for that money in the mid-priced Android market.

Silky smart

The Pixel 6A has many advantages, and I need to rephrase that I really enjoyed using it over the past few weeks. That’s why the size is big. The 6.1-inch screen is only slightly larger than the Pixel 5 and is found in the smaller spectrum of most smartphones today. It is easy to hold and use, and the power button and volume button of the recycled aluminum frame have a click feeling.

It also contains sage! Forget the monotonous black and white phone and go green. Nicely designed and prominent phones are important, and Google is one of the few companies that doesn’t limit good design to higher-priced phones. However, please note that the screen uses the old Gorilla Glass 3. This can be more vulnerable than other phones. A screen protector is a good idea, but thankfully it’s a plastic composite so you don’t have to worry about cracking the back. (But it never feels like cheap plastic on many budget and midrange phones.)

Photo: Google

A long-standing problem with Pixel smartphones is screen brightness. It was always difficult to see the display clearly when standing in the sun, but it has improved here. The screen ratchets up to 800 nits in high brightness mode, but you can read it on hot days without any problems.

It’s a shame that the screen gets stuck at a refresh rate of 60Hz. Most phones in this price range have a 120Hz screen, such as the Nothing Phone (1) and Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G. I immediately noticed this when I switched from the Nothing phone. The buttery smooth scrolling animation is gone. But I readjusted to 60 Hz pretty quickly and that’s perfectly fine. Again, I’m boring here. Similarly, the Pixel 6A doesn’t have wireless charging, nor does it have a MicroSD card slot or headphone jack. Not everyone needs it, but it’s convenient because it’s available on the same priced phone.

The Pixel 6A makes up for these shortcomings with its flagship-grade processor. It’s the exact same Tensor chip found on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. So you get the best performing Android smartphone (at least in the US). I haven’t seen this phone delay or stutter yet, and I can’t say the same about Samsung’s Galaxy A535G. This Pixel didn’t have a hard time setting up and downloading all the apps. This was the process of shutting down many midrange smartphones for a few minutes without slowing down during a fierce match on Apex Legends Mobile.

