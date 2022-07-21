If politicians dissolve Big Tech, consumers will pay





Always pay attention to the names given to parts of the law. It rarely explains exactly the expected impact of billing. In fact, legislation often does the opposite of what the name suggests. We’ll cover a law named American Innovation and Choice Online Act proposed by Senator Amy Klobuchar (DMinn.). While everyone prefers more choices and innovations, the bill imposes high costs on consumers and will hinder both. In fact, a better name for Klobuchar’s bill is the 2022 Anti-Consumer and Stagnation Act.

The bill is the result of a recent enthusiasm for expanding antitrust legislation, “bigger” to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Ministry of Justice (DOJ) government officials to the thriving technology sector of the economy. Empowers you to impose regulations and obligations aimed at that. Companies are small, regardless of how well “big companies” serve consumers. The economics of this idea are all wrong.

These legislative efforts are targeted at some of the most successful companies in US history, including Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft. Klobuchar and its company want to divide their entrepreneurial success into smaller companies, regardless of the profits consumers get from vertical integration. Vertical integration is when a company owns multiple production stages. When competing for customers, companies buy or sell different stages to achieve maximum efficiency. To see this reality, popular services such as Amazon Prime and Google Maps are vertically integrated products and are banned under new legislation.

Let’s look at some basics. Nobel laureate economist FA Hayek said, “Economic planning, regulation and intervention pave the way for totalitarianism by building a power structure that is inevitably deprived of the most power-hungry and unscrupulous people. I observed it with insight. Empowering unelected bureaucrats with extended authority over companies that drive economic growth is economically and politically dangerous. The risk is so great that the government abuses this power by forcing businesses to succumb to the whims of organized stakeholder groups, including the executive branch itself. Subsequent loss-based decision-making restraints lead to inefficiencies and stagnation.

You don’t have to believe that the market produces perfect results, to understand that governments rarely outperform private companies. Political decisions are not influenced by market signals, profit motives, or consumer preferences. These decisions are political in nature, suffer from serious knowledge problems, and if failed, are almost always not tied to accountability. Governments are often prejudiced against large, successful companies that offer new technologies that the legislature does not understand well but are loved by consumers. This is why governments often fail, and this policy is no exception.

Aggressive antitrust interventions have support from both parties, all for the wrong reason. Progressivists push for intervention out of a total dislike of the free market, creating an instinctive itch that exposes businesses to government power rather than consumer preference. In contrast, some nationalist conservatives are angry with the perceived discrimination by “Big Tech” against conservatives. These conservatives misunderstand their anger as a good reason to blame successful tech companies. Elected civil servants who support small government and respect the free market need to resolutely resist these ideas.

Consumer costs from this bill will be devastating. According to a October 2021 survey by NERA Economic Consulting, such a proposal would cost consumers $ 300 billion to “expose online platforms and markets to general carrier, structural separation, and line-of-business restrictions.” Is estimated to take.

Empowering federal bureaucrats to re-guess the decision-making process tested in some of the most successful companies in history is a bad economic policy. Some in Congress are confronting both parties by resisting the temptation of colleagues to speculate on private-sector entrepreneurs again. Senator Rand Paul (RKy.) Wrote in Fox News: Provided. “Paul explained that the benefits of vertical integration and the benefits of” win-win “competition allow a company to grow significantly only if it” continuously rewards consumers with superior products and innovation. ” ..

In fact, the US technology sector has no strict regulations, so almost everyone is achieving unprecedented economic growth and improved living standards. We should doubt the people of Congress who claim they can do better by destroying what is working well.

