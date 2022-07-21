The Pentagon will award $ 100 million to accelerate the adoption of innovative technologies from non-traditional contractors





Written by Billy Mitchell, July 21, 2022 | FEDSCOOP

The Pentagon has allocated $ 100 million to 10 startups in hopes of accelerating existing innovative technology pilots to full production.

Through the Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) pilot program, DOD aims to push existing innovative projects across the Valley of Death. Often, they scale into production to provide the time it takes to fully procure within a budget cycle and to “provide the ability to win the war faster than planned.”

Ten DOD program offices have been awarded $ 10 million to procure innovative technology from non-traditional startup contractors with cumulative revenues from the sector of less than $ 500 million.

APFIT has great expectations for transforming the way departments procure next-generation solutions. The pilot program is in a good position to become an important asset as we continue to strive to fill the Valley of Death, Secretary of Defense Heidi Shu said in a statement. “The 10 funded companies will fill a significant capacity gap. Without APFIT, it would take much longer for their innovative technology to reach our fighters. There is a possibility.

According to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, the APFIT program is an innovative and mature technology that “can meet the demand for fighters, but currently lacks the funds needed to move its capabilities to the production delivery phase. And products “was obligatory as a mechanism to provide. Department of Defense.

The selected programs are:

Navy Advanced Sensor Package Procurement, Awarded to Arete Associates Marine Corps Anti-Jam Radio Link for Maritime Operational Elasticity, Awarded to Pacific Antenna Systems, Titan Systems LLC, and Naval Systems, Inc. Marine Corps Air Plasma Coating Removal System Awarded Atmospheric Plasma Solutions Special Operations Command’s Augmented Reality Tactical Assault Kit, Awarded to EolianAir Force’s Autonomous Unmanned Aerial System Vertical-BAT, Awarded to Shield AIArmy’s Drop-Glide Munitions, Awarded to Orbital ResearchMissile Defense Agency’Lightfield Directing Array Secure Production, Award to Bright Silicon TechnologiesSpecial Operations Command’s Lightweight Wide Field of View Aviation Goggle, Aviation Specialties UnlimitedDefense Innovation Unit Rapid Analysis of Threat Exposure, Philips Healthcare Space Force Real-Time Sensor Data Conversion, Awarded to Meroxa

California State Legislature Ken Calvert, a Republican member of the Defense Budget Subcommittee, was a cheerleader for the inclusion of APFIT in the 2022 NDAA. Calvert called the funding announcement “an exciting step to overcome the long-standing challenges of moving defense technology from prototype to large-scale production.”

The so-called Valley of Death was an obstacle to getting new technology and off-the-shelf resources in the hands of our fighters on the battlefield, “said Culvert. “I promoted the creation of APFIT to overcome this hurdle and ensure that we are ahead of peer-like enemies like China in terms of technological advantage.”

Last week, 19 national security-focused technology start-ups and small business heads faced specific hurdles related to how the Pentagon purchases software and other innovative technologies. Pressured Congress in a letter to resolve the issue.

