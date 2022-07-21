LVMH’s Bernard Arnault reorganized to maintain “long-term family management”





Bernard Arnault, Chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Iviton, will be presenting the LVMH Innovation Awards Ceremony at the Viva Technology Conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porto de Versailles Exhibition Center in Paris, France, on June 16, 2022. Attend at.Reuters / Benowatecie

Paris, July 21 (Reuters)-French billionaire and chief of LVMH (LVMH.PA) Bernard Arnault changes the legal structure of family holding company Agache to a corporation and changes LVMH in the long run I made it possible for my family to manage it. He said on Thursday.

Arnaud said in a statement that the change would not affect current shareholdings.

Under the new legal setting, the family holding company will be managed by Agache Commandite SAS, which will be held equally by Arnaud’s five children.

A submission to the French market authorities has shown that the Arnaud family owns 47.99% of LVMH and 63.5% of the voting rights of high-end groups through various legal entities.

Arnaud, 73, is the CEO and chairman of LVMH and has not publicly named the successor to the vast luxury empire he has built through the acquisition.

The LVMH Articles of Incorporation were amended at the April Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to raise the maximum age of CEO from 75 to 80.read more

All five children hold senior management positions on labels within the group.

The oldest Delphine Arnault (47) and Antoine Arnault (45) are children from his first marriage, both of whom are on the group’s board of directors.

Alexandre Arnault, 30, is an executive at Tiffany & Co., and Frederick Arnault, 27, is TAG Heuer’s Chief Executive Officer.

The youngest, Jean Arnaud, 23, joined the group a year ago and led the marketing and development of Louis Vuitton’s watch division.

