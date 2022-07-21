Where to buy Google Pixel 6a





Two months after Google announced it, the Pixel 6a is finally here. We like it. It’s the most powerful midrange phone the company has ever manufactured, bringing the same high-performance Tensor chip as last year’s flagship product to one of the most affordable Android phones available today. It will be in store next week, but you don’t have to wait. Starting today, you can pre-order your phone at the retail store of your choice.

It ’s a Google phone, right? You can also buy from the source. The Google Store offers prepaid calls for $ 449, but you can choose a 24-month payment plan at 0% April. That’s only $ 18.71 per month for the next two years. Google also offers credits of up to $ 300 for transactions on older eligible devices such as the Pixel 3a. If you’re upgrading from Google’s first A-series smartphone, you can get your Pixel 6a for just $ 150 now. In addition, everyone can get the Pixel Buds A series for free with a purchase. Just add both items to your cart before checking out.

Buy Pixel 6a on Google

Pixel 6a-$ 449

Verizon

Verizon was the first exclusive partner in Google’s Pixel lineup dating back to 2016. Although the company’s phones have become much easier to use these days, Verizon remains a close partner. For now, you can buy your phone upfront for $ 499 or choose a 36-month payment plan for $ 13.88 per month. Although $ 50 more expensive than the unlocked model, this model supports 5G UWB on Verizon’s network. This is something you wouldn’t get if you bought a cheap variant.

Of course, the best part of buying through a carrier is the option to take advantage of some killer deals, and Verizon discounts will help make affordable phones even cheaper. When you activate a new line with your carrier’s 5G Start, Do More, Play, or Get More Unlimited plans, your Pixel 6a will be completely free through 36 months of billing credits. For current customers, you can upgrade your line with one of these 5G plans and save $ 100 on your phone in 36 months. This will reduce the price to just $ 11.08 per month.

Finally, if you’re intrigued by the Pixel Buds Pro, you can also get a $ 100 discount from your new pair of earphones when you pick up your Pixel 6a.

Buy Pixel 6a on Verizon

Pixel 6a-$ 499

Best buy

Best Buy offers Pixel 6a SKUs for Verizon, T-Mobile, and legacy Sprint customers, as well as unlocking models for AT & T subscribers and others who want to circumvent their career plans. Best Buy sells its unlocked variant for $ 449, the same price everywhere else, as well as a Verizon 5G-specific version. The AT & T Pixel 6a list also sells for $ 470 upfront, but strangely, it’s on its own page. Like Google, Best Buy offers the free Pixel Buds A series for free.

Buy Pixel 6a at Best Buy

Pixel 6a-$ 449

Amazon

The list may contain incorrect information about the Pixel 6a’s wireless charging capabilities, but that doesn’t mean Amazon isn’t the best place to pick up calls. An unlocked model is available in advance for $ 449. Please note that this is not compatible with Verizon’s 5GUWB.

Buy Pixel 6a on Amazon

Pixel 6a-$ 449

AT & T

AT & T has announced plans to bring the Pixel 6a to the store, but official pricing details have not yet been provided before the pre-order is placed on July 21st. This space will be updated with cost and availability details upon receipt, but if the Best Buy price is any indication, you will pay a little higher than the unlocked model for certain versions of AT & T. You can count on me.

T-mobile

T-Mobile has launched the Pixel 6a product page just in time for the pre-order to start. There are some potential transactions and discounts available here. As with Verizon, when you sign up for a new line, you’ll be issued a billing credit for 24 months and you’ll get it for free. Even today’s customers can save up to $ 300 on upgrades by trading in eligible devices.

Buy Pixel 6a on T-Mobile

Pixel 6a-$ 449

UK, Europe, India

As expected, the Pixel 6a is available to retailers not only in the United States, but around the world. If you’re shopping in the UK, check out the Google Store. You’ll get a free pair of Pixel Buds A series with every purchase, and you’ll get up to £ 200 in cashback on your trade-in. It may not be the latest and greatest Pixel Buds Pro, but it’s hard to turn down free accessories. If you’re not interested in trading devices, Amazon also offers a free pair of Pixel Buds A series at the time of purchase.

Buy Pixel 6a on Google UK

Pixel 6a-399 lbs

Buy Pixel 6a on Amazon UK

Pixel 6a-399 lbs

In Europe, the Google Store is the best bet for wide availability. You can grab one from your respective region below for € 459.

Finally, the Pixel 6a shows that Google is back in India, and as a bonus, you don’t have to wait for a prolonged launch. Phones can now be pre-ordered for 43,999 through Flipkart. That’s about $ 550, a significant increase from state costs. You can get it using the link below.

Buy Pixel 6a at Flipkart

Pixel 6a-43,999

