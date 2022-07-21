Georgia Institute of Technology #ProJackets Basketball Report Men’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Jose Grand Theft Alvarado has revealed that his next target, Moses Wright, will have an impact on the Mavericks Summer League.

“GRAND THE FT” ALVARADO reveals next target

New Orleans Pelican’s rookie Jose Alvarado has entered the NBA scene as a sneaky and often annoying defender of hostile guards, especially in the postseason.

Former ACC Defensive Player of the Year made a name for himself in the 2021-22 playoffs with his defensive commitment to Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul. To Paul’s annoyance, Alvarado sneaked up along the baseline and waited for a great opportunity to attack from behind.

In doing so, former Georgia Institute of Technology guards got the proper nickname, “Grand Theft Alvarado.”

In a recent interview with SB Nation’s Oleh Kosel, Alvarado nominated his next victim.

Jose Alvarado says Killy is next to his list pic.twitter.com/0m5HOrGMWJ

Jake Hardy (@pelicansbyjake) July 13, 2022

Wright affects the MAVS Summer League

Power Forward Moses Lightis is influencing the Mavericks Summer League team, writes Dwain Price on Mavs.com.

The 6-foot-8 giant averaged a fairly pedestrian 8.5 PPG with 5 to 16 shots and 5 RPGs in the Mavericks’ first two Summer League contests. On thursday. He poured 26 points and made 10 out of 16 shots from the floor and 11 rebounds as a reserve.

Wright, who signed a two-way contract with Dallas during the 2021-22 season, is now an unlimited free agent.

George Galanopoulos, head coach of the Mavericks Summer League, thinks he was the most influential player in the game. He is one of the better players in the gym wherever he goes, when he’s just playing like a high-energy, active motor, and with an edge and temperament about him and his spirit.

What a game of Moses Wright! Former CBB player at Georgia Institute of Technology:

26 points 11 rebounds 3 assists 2 steals 63% FG% (10/16)

Big time! pic.twitter.com/QQ2puU695T

T3 Bracketology (@TBracketology) July 15, 2022

MICHAEL DEVOE SUMMER LEAGUE HIGHLGHTS

From Athletic: The two-way contract spot likely to be on the other side of Diabat is an open question. It’s unclear if either Scrub or Moon is a candidate after both ends last season and didn’t get a qualifying offer as a free agent. When Diabat signs, the Clippers leave two spots on the 20-man off-season roster limit, but three 3Ds: shootguard Michael Devaud, small forward Lucas Williamson, and power forward Justin Bean. Commit to undrafted seniors. However, the Clippers can operate around by placing two or less players on the roster at the same time. Last year, the Clippers signed Jordan Ford and Nate Darling to waive their rights, allowing the Clippers to qualify for the G League. King and Wright would also play in the G League with the Clippers, and Giles would have joined them if they hadn’t been injured.

Devoe, Williamson, and Bean have the potential to compete for open two-way contracts. Of the three, Devoe is probably the youngest front runner and the first player to play in the Summer League. However, the Devoe’s 46th minute didn’t work because he missed 5 out of 6 3 but only scored 13 points in 15 shots. Bean scored only 8 points in 13 shots in 49 minutes and lost all three. And Williamson didn’t play in the last three games.

Michael Devoe (@ mdevoe0) may not have been the main scorer, but he demonstrated his ability as a ball handler as a decision maker. His shotmaking ability was there.

Not drafted from GT. The following summer league highlights pic.twitter.com/y43ZOSNvxa

Green Light Media (@atlgreenlight) July 19, 2022

.. @ mdevoe0for threeeee! 3

@ESPNNBA | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/H7R9pTGDub

LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 15, 2022

Asher enjoys the UTAH experience and loves her fans

Asher, a self-proclaimed country boy from Georgia, was even more impressed and expressed in a fast-firing motormouth style.

I like energy and I like the atmosphere around Utah!To be honest, even when I flew here [and saw] The mountains felt a little different. I’ve never seen a mountain in my life! He said. Just being here raises the altitude and makes it difficult to breathe a little adversity. You need to be different to come out here! I’m proud of that blue-collar business about myself, so I thought Utah was the perfect fit.

He wants to get the chance to get stuck with some ability, as he has all the outdoor lists he wants to experience, but he didn’t have the chance.

I was in the gym a lot because I don’t have to go hiking yet, but everyone says, “This is a place for me because I can go kayaking and hiking!” Jordan added. He is a country boy. I like fishing. I want to see Salt Flats, I want to see a lot of things! But now I’m just resting in the hotel Luke and watching a movie.

In addition, the Jordan Asher Experience delights fans of the Vivint Arena, and Will Hardy’s past people give some insights into the team’s new head coach. https: //t.co/WBF840Uamw

Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) July 9, 2022

Move dot com #TakeNote | @callmeush pic.twitter.com/P0sZOPyDSt

Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 7, 2022

BOSH MIAMI MEMORY GOES VIRAL

For another person who remembers the Big Three era of Heat, interrupt the discussion of your trade proposal. He was a member of the team, so he remembers it like anyone else. Chris Bosh recently shared a tweet that quickly spread by word of mouth, reminiscent of one of the best moments in Heat’s history.

When I send you 3 and the text, it means Bosch rebound and return to his three-point BANG, Allen!

Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) July 13, 2022

EuroBasketPro Yellow Jacket Weekly Update

Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC

Alade Aminu (6’10 “-F / C-1987, graduated in 2009, pro play in Puerto Rico) scored 1 point against Higandes de Carolina against Puerto Rico leader Capitans (22-10) 84-83. Leading to victory. BSN in the match on Monday night. He scored 11 points in 33 minutes, scored 5 rebounds and dished 4 assists. This is the top of Group B. It was a round match between three teams. Gigantes de Carolina (13-4) came in first. Aminu has played 31 games so far, relatively 14.2ppg, 8.7rpg and 1.6apg this year. I have good statistics.

Moses Wright (6’9 “-F-1998, graduated ‘2021, played in the NBA) couldn’t help the Dallas Mavericks (52-30) in his last match on Thursday. His very good performance. Nonetheless, the Dallas Mavericks (# 4) lost to 100-89 on the road by the Milwaukee Bucks. Wright scored 26 points and doubled with 11 rebounds. He also added 3 assists. The regular season has already ended in the NBA Summer League. Wright has relatively good statistics this season at 15.0ppg, 7.0rpg and 1.3apg.

Marcus Georges Hunt (6’5 “-F-1994, graduated in 2016, now NBA) was unable to help the Atlanta Hawks in a match against Utah Jazz (2-2) in the NBA Summer League. Scored 6 points and scored 5 rebounds in 24 minutes. The Atlanta Hawks (# 9) lost to Utah Jazz 66-72 in Salt Lake City. The regular season has already ended in the NBA Summer League. This year’s Georges-Hunt averages 4.0ppg, 2.7rpg and 2.0spg in three games. He’s a naturalized virgin islander.

Michael Devoe (6’5 “-G-1999, ‘2022 graduate, NBA pro play) contributed to an easy victory over the NBA Summer League Utah Jazz (2-2) 82-65 in the Friday night match He scored 6 points. The Los Angeles Clippers have a record of 42-40 this season. His team has won for the fifth consecutive year. The regular season has already ended in the NBA Summer League. The average Devoe this season is 3.3ppg.

Other former Georgia Institute of Technology players playing professional basketball:

Ben Rammers (6’10 “-C-1995) played in German basketball in ALBA Berlin BBLA dam Smith (6’1” -PG-1992) played in Hapoel UNET Holon in the Israeli winner league Charles Mitchell (6′ 8 “-F / C- 1993) Played in Legatas of La Riga Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994) in Argentina Played in Stella Altwaruben Bears of the Belgian Professional Basketball League Derrick Favors (6’10 “-F -1991) Playing at NBA Josh’s Oklahoma City Thunder Okogie (6’4 “-G-1998), who signed Phoenix Suns at NBA Haddeus Young (6’8” -F-1988), is NBA Gani Lawal (6’9 “- F / C-1988) appeared in Toronto Raptors.Venezuelan Trotamundos SPBTraeGolden (6’3 “-PG-1991) played for the Fujian Star Johns of China’s CBA Avi Schafer (6’8” -C-1998) and Japan’s B1 League The Kelly Peacock (6’8) “-F / C-1987) Played at Betclic ELITE ProABrandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995) in France Played at FOSProvence Basketball NBL JamesBanksIII (6’10 “-F / C-1998) Played at Texas NBA G-League Legend Kammeon Holsey (6’8 “-F-1990) Plays in Coll NBA G-League Egepark Skyhawks Daniel Miller (6’11” -C-1991) in Japan’s B1 League Levanga Hokkaido Sapporo Played in Anthony McHenry (6’8 “-SF-1983) played in Shinshu BW in Japan’s B1 League Evangeler (6’7” -F-1999) played in Armenia Caucasian New Bayazet Big3 Jose Alvarado (6’7 “-F-1999) 6’0 “-PG-1998) play for the New Orleans Pelican in the NBA Summer League Robert Sampson (6’8” -F-1992) played for Yamaguchi in the Japanese B3 League Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9 “-F-1994) Played at I.Ramat Gan in the Israel National League Jordan Usher (6’7”-G / F-1999) Played at Utah Jazz in the NBA Summer League Shembari Phillips (6’3 “-G -1997) Playing in the EPG basketball Coblenz in the German ProB

The above list contains only some of the graduates currently playing professional basketball. Check out the complete list of Georgia Techbasketball graduates.

