Barbie and Earon: That’s a problem.Mattel, SpaceX is planning a toy line





Mattel Inc. has agreed to partner with the Elon Musks rocket company to create SpaceX-themed toys.

In 2023, Mattel, who brought the world’s Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels, launched SpaceX-inspired toys under the matchbox brand best known to children for generations in its toy car. To do.

Toy makers will also launch SpaceX-related items on Mattel Creations, an online platform for collectors looking for limited edition products.

According to the data tracker The NPD Group, merchandise purchased by the industry term Young Adult saw US toy sales surge 37% in two years, reaching $ 28.6 billion in 2021. Survey by Toy Assn last year. Industry groups have found that 58% of adult respondents bought their own toys and games.

Both companies did not reveal what the toys were. But that raises the question of what will happen next: a musk action figure to tweet?

SpaceX Musks Space Exploration Technologies Corp. manufactures a Starship rocket ship that Musk will one day fly to Mars, and a Falcon 9 rocket and dragon capsule that transports astronauts to and from the space station.

In his statement, Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel, is proud of his ability to respect cultural moments and create products and experiences that inspire humanity.

Brian Bierde, Vice President of SpaceX, believes in SpaceX that the future in which humanity is in the stars is fundamentally more exciting than the future in which it is not.

Mattel and SpaceX are mostly neighbors. The headquarters of the toy giant El Segundo is within 8 km (5 miles) of Hawthorne’s spacecraft manufacturer.

Ventures indicate that SpaceXs first entered the toy business, but Mattel produced NASA-inspired toys as early as the 1960s.

The partnership with SpaceX begins just months after the toy giant released the updated astronaut Barbie on the Mattel Creations site and shipped the two dolls to the International Space Station in April.

After arriving at the space station, the doll took an unbelievable tour of the ISS, Mattel said at the time. After returning from space, Barbie will be donated to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in an effort to further draw young women into the excitement of space.

