Google is reviving the Play Store app allow list – TechCrunch





Google today announced that it will restore the app’s permission list in the Play Store after first removing the app’s permission list instead of the Data Safety label published earlier this month. However, the company did not specify when the authorization section would return to the Play Store.

Google released a data safety label on the Play Store in April after announcing it last year. Meanwhile, Apple released its own data privacy label in 2020, which indicates the data that apps can collect from users.

Privacy and transparency are the core values ​​of the Android community. I’ve heard feedback that the Google Play app permissions section is useful, so I decided to undo it. The permissions section of the app will be back soon.

— Android Developer (@AndroidDev) July 21, 2022

When Google was rolling data safety labels across apps over the past few months, some blogs and researchers said that Google also removed the permissions section and what kind of apps apps from the Play Store on mobile phones. He said he was able to see if he had data access.

Earlier that month, Google confirmed to TechCrunch that it had removed the permissions section from the Play Store on July 13, but didn’t say why it was removed. Google didn’t immediately explain why they were resurrected now.

You can go to the app menu on your smartphone to see the permissions for individual apps, but they won’t be reflected on the Google app store install page. However, the new changes will allow you to view both data safety labels and app permissions directly from the Play Store.

In other words, it’s easy to understand what data your app can access from the Permissions section and why your app needs permissions to access this data from the Data Security section.

In particular, Google’s rule, which requires developers to declare a data-safe section of their app, came into force on July 20th. The company pointed out that apps that do not comply with this rule are “subject to policy enforcement.” Updates may be blocked.

This is the second in a week after allowing non-gaming app developers to use alternative payment systems for users in the European Economic Area (EEA), including 27 EU countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Announcement of major Play stores in Norway.

