GooglePixel6a Review-Consumer Reports





Tensor also provides some Android-specific skills for Pixel 6 series smartphones, magically erasing people and things from photos, and instantly translating text conversations and videos (a few selected languages). Generate captions from calls and videos (with and from English).

I asked Google for a phone press sample and looked directly at some of these tricks to get an overall impression of the user experience before the official release date of July 28th.

As always, the test samples evaluated in our lab are purchased at retail stores, so they are the same as the Pixel 6a you might buy. Please update this review with final results as it becomes available.

For a week, I used the Pixel 6a with the Pixel 6, the cheap Samsung Galaxy A32, and the high-end Galaxy S21 Ultra. In particular, I enjoyed the test drive of clever AI features such as removing people from photos and translating Spanish tapas. English Menu What I really wanted to know is how well the phone can perform everyday tasks such as catching kids and dogs with a camera, streaming Netflix, scrolling social media, showing role-playing games, etc. It was.

Overall, the experience was positive, but it’s worth noting the compromise Google made to stick to its $ 449 price. In particular, I can’t find the Pixel 5as headphone jack that one of my colleagues laments as a betrayal.

Also, unlike previous A-series smartphones, the Pixel 6a doesn’t have the same camera hardware as Google’s flagship model. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro rear cameras have a large 50 megapixel sensor, while the Pixel 6a rear camera has the same 12 megapixel sensor as the 5a, and all models are over 3 years old. Thing. The Pixel 3. Small sensor doesn’t work very well in poor lighting conditions, so it’s worth considering when discussing between the Pixel 6a and other low-cost phones.

You won’t know how your model will overlap with your competitors until you buy it at a retail store for testing in the lab. The phone can be pre-ordered in gray (charcoal), white (chalk), or green (sage) and comes with 6GB of memory and 128GB of internal storage. It supports 5G low and midband, but you need to purchase a $ 499 Verizon-specific model to work with Verizons 5G ultra-millimeter wave (mmWave) networks.

In the meantime, let’s take a closer look at how to use the Pixel 6a.

