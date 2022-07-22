Google’s Pixel 6a is a low-cost device with the heart of its flagship TechCrunch.





It’s probably an exaggeration to trust Google’s Pixel A device for maintaining a wider line with one hand at a lean time. To be honest, many go into Google’s very deep pockets when you are one of the largest companies in the world. What is the fallacy of sunk cost between friends?

But budget devices are lifesaver and have supported the line when the Pixel department was still desperately trying to find its foothold. After a few false starts, it’s no exaggeration to say that Google has finally succeeded with the Pixel 6. This was the first time in the history of the line that the company could confidently claim that it had released its flagship.

The new hardware design, coupled with the company’s first in-house Tensor chip and some solid new camera hardware, has been successfully combined with several generations of software improvements. Fortunately, the Pixel 6a shares more DNA with the Pixel 6 than the Pixel 5a. The largest connective tissue between products is Google’s broader overall strategy of a release rhythm of about 6 months. First, drop the flagship. Six months later, you will arrive on a reasonable budget.

It’s an approach that seems to work well. You soothe early adopters in the first product, and eventually many new features come from the name. By the time you arrive, you are already ready to start listening to your successor. Of course, it’s no coincidence that the company made fun of Pixel 7 with the announcement of 6a. The 6a looks pretty good in practice, but it implicitly reminds us that something better is under development. The tyranny of that choice was effectively monetized.

This is an important part of Google’s approach, as 6a is a very effective exercise in reducing the right costs. It’s still a middle class / budget handset, don’t get me wrong, but that budget / middle class device with the heart of that flagship.

The build material is the quickest to find. 6a is more plastic than the ones that follow immediately. For those who carry the device without a case, this is primarily a major issue. Those people exist. You never understand them, but they do exist. Downgrading from GorillaGlassVictus to GorillaGlass3 will result in a slight loss of durability on the front of the device.

The screen size has also been reduced from 6.4 inches to 6.1 inches (pixel density is slightly higher, but remains 1080p OLED) and the refresh rate is 60Hz, compared to 90Hz for 6 seconds (both to 120). Never reach). .. To be honest, for many, a small screen is probably like an improvement. 6 is a big phone. This is much more reasonable for a wider range of hands.

There is no built-in wireless charging. As expected, the camera has undergone a major hardware downgrade, knocking down a dual sensor with 50 megapixel width and 12 megapixel ultra-wide to a 12 megapixel wide / ultra-wide pair.

Google has argued for generations that hardware isn’t as important as software when it comes to smartphone imaging. However, the last few Pixel devices denied that theory. Some might argue that it’s more true today than it was a few generations ago, but a good smartphone shot requires two correct marriages. However, you can still capture high quality shots with 6a. This is underpinned by some impressive software advances over the years, including features such as the Magic Eraser. Also important is that it contains the same Tensor chip that the Pixel 6 has. This provides many of these important additional features.

The new (well, new) chip, when stacked with the 5a, provides impressive power gain. 6a sings according to the device standard in the middle tier. The onboard 6GB of RAM is a downgrade from 6s8GB, but that should get the job done. The storage is the same for 128GB, but there is no 256GB upgrade option. On the other hand, the mAh of the battery drops slightly from 4,614 to 4,410, but it’s still fine for more than a day.

However, the most impressive thing about the Pixel 6a is its price. The 6 is a very reasonable $ 599 and the company was able to save another $ 150. Find more value for your money and do your best.

