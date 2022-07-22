Can Tech provide a solution to the global education crisis? –World





The world is witnessing a global education crisis and fears that more than 10 million children will not be able to return to school. Can Educational Technology provide a way to move forward? Judith Flick, Warchild Director of the award-winning e-learning program, said:

Initial assumptions

Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced hundreds of schools to close their doors (some permanently), there has been competition to come up with alternative educational solutions. A variety of EdTech programs are emerging, from bright young start-ups to leading nonprofits. Still, many face the same pitfalls of trying to expand innovation.

“When war-fed children began developing’can’t wait to learn’, we led with some assumptions,” said Judith Flick, director of tablet-based e-learning innovation. say. “These assumptions affected the early iterations of the program.”

One assumption was that external agencies would adopt Can’t Wait to Learn after proof-of-concept, creating a spillover effect across the organization and the country, reducing large costs. Warchild also assumed that he was keen on adopting and deploying the program, given that the Ministry of Education is very closely linked to the curriculum.

Bring your EdTech program to life

Together with a network of partners, Warchild has begun deploying programs in conflict-affected countries such as Uganda, Jordan, Lebanon and South Sudan.

Based on a “game world” created in collaboration with children, Can’t Waitto Learn quickly turned his head. And not only for children who are enthusiastic about creative reading and math games, but also for teachers who are understaffed or overloaded, they can suddenly convey the word of wisdom through the screen of a tablet device. I did.

By the end of 2021, it had overcome challenges ranging from infrastructure damage to national blockages and connectivity issues, reaching approximately 24,591 well-educated children. ..

Buy in

When Warchild began trials of the program, the organization also confirmed that it would track their progress-strong evidence to demonstrate the positive impact on children and the value of clear money. I built the foundation.

Responses from major non-governmental organizations, UN agencies, and the national Ministry of Education were unanimous-helping Warchild learn more in the community and not be able to wait to develop new games in new languages.

Among some highlights, Warchild was recognized by the UNHCR-led Humanitarian Education Accelerator (HEA), who chose not to wait to learn from a group of five as the only innovation suitable for scaling. rice field.

It was through their support and investment that the children of war were able to locate them in the “middle of the missing” and begin navigating their way through it …

The first road hits

Despite the positive impact of the program and strong support in the sector, the number of children reached is what Warchild wants, especially for nearly 260 million children worldwide who are currently out of education. It wasn’t the number that was out.

The funding needed to continue the implementation was stalled, and while partners were moving forward, they were unable to secure substantial funding for scaling. As a result, the development of new games has been discontinued. Meanwhile, the pandemic has identified the need for drastic adjustments to the program.

“We responded quickly and met the demand for digital education, but we ran into software limitations and a slow supply chain,” said Merel Sas, Design Lead at Can’t Wait to Learn. “It’s a difficult truth. After all, I wasn’t ready to scale up.”

from

Through discussions with the sector, Warchild quickly discovered that this blind spot was very common. Yes, Warchild had to pause and evaluate. Yes, the organization needed to fundamentally reassess its strategy. This involves many difficult “trade-offs”, but in the end this was just another stage of their journey.

“Until Phase 2 (scale up), the focus is on perfect intervention and demonstrating that it works,” says Judith. “Success from Stage 3 (scale out) is measured against what the end user wants. This requires a marketing approach.”

And who is the ultimate user? Community, implementation partner, or children? Judith: “Children are of course the most important, but market research needs to consider all three. Continuous communication and feedback are to ensure quality, build relationships and create the right products. Is the only way. “

Read this article for more information on how Warchild can’t wait to learn scale. Join us in a workshop on this subject or sign up for our newsletter at [email protected]

