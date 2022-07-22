Google re-adds app permissions section to Play Store





Google says it will roll back the decision to remove the section listing the permissions that the app uses from the Play Store. The company has more or less replaced that information with a data safety section. In this section you can find out what data your app is collecting and how that data is being used.

The problem is that, as some commentators have pointed out, the information in the data safety section is from the developer, while the app permissions section is generated by Google. .. By removing this, Google will be able to quickly compare the two sections and perform fact checking, or use both information to make it more complete of what the app is doing and what it can access. Made it impossible to grasp.

In a Twitter thread discovered by Android police on Thursday, Google said the app’s permissions section was coming back soon and decided to undo it for user feedback. At the time of writing this, I couldn’t see it on my device, but when the section returns, it should be available along with the data safety section.

The Data Security section makes it easy to see how your app collects, shares, and protects user data, but helps your app understand how your app has access to certain restricted data and actions. You also need to be able to easily view your permission information.

Android Developer (@AndroidDev) July 21, 2022

Google’s Data Security section, announced in May 2021 and launched in April this year, is similar to Apple’s privacy label. The developer tells Google how to process the user data (whether it is shared with a third party, the type of data the app collects, etc.) and whether the data can request the user to delete the data. You need to provide other information, such as whether it is encrypted or not. .. Google says that only the developer knows these details, but says it will take action against the app if it finds an error in the data security information.

