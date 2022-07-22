Snap’s report incinerates $ 80 billion in advertising industry market capitalization





A woman stands in front of the Snap Inc. logo on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor while waiting for Snap Inc. to post an IPO in New York City, NY on March 2, 2017. increase. REUTERS / Lucas Jackson

July 21 (Reuters)-Facebook owner Meta Platforms (META.O), Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL.O), and other companies selling online advertising are Snap (SNAP. After N), it lost a total of about $ 80 billion in stock market value on Thursday. ) Warned that quarterly performance was poor and the outlook was uncertain.

Suffering from weakening economies, intensifying competition with TikTok, and recent privacy changes on the iPhone, Snapchat owners failed to meet their second-quarter earnings targets, saying, “Future visibility remains very high. It’s difficult to do. “

Its share collapsed by 26% and Snap’s loss in 2022 exceeded 70%.

Wall Street is already worried about the possibility of a recession, and Snap’s report has also triggered sales to rival Internet ad sellers. Meta fell 5% on expansion, Alphabet fell 3%, and Pinterest fell 7%.

Twitter (TWTR.N)’s share was low, with a loss of just under 2%.

The decline in Alphabet shares reduced market capitalization by more than $ 40 billion, and the loss of Meta reduced market capitalization by approximately $ 25 billion. The decline in Snap’s stock has evaporated its value of $ 7 billion.

Snap’s poor report also hit other growth stocks, with Spotify Technology (SPOT.N), Shopify and Roblox (RBLX.N) each declining by about 3% after business hours.

As Twitter sued Elon Musk and forced it to buy Twitter for $ 44 billion in its April promise, many investors saw Twitter’s stock as a bet on the outcome of a future court battle and the company’s current fundamentals. It is not considered to reflect the above. ..

Twitter plans to report quarterly results early on Friday, but the microblogging platform has canceled a traditional call with analysts, pointing out Musk’s “waiting for acquisition.”

Snap said in its report that daily active users increased 18% year-on-year to 347 million, surpassing analysts’ expectations.read more

But that user growth is an environment where social media customers face inflation at their 40-year highs, a potential recession, reducing brands spending on advertising and scrutinizing how they spend on advertising. Because it is prepared for.read more

Alphabet will post the results for the second quarter on July 26th, Meta will report the results on July 27th, and Pinterest will report on August 1st.

Report by Noel Randewich; edited by Richard Purin

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

