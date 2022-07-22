Realize Air Force Ideas> Davis Monthan Air Force Base> See Articles





Davis Montan Air Force Base, Arizona-

Lightning Spark, the 355th Wing Innovation Office, embarked on a mission to shorten the rescue and attack process through innovation in July 2021.

In June 2022, the 355th WIO officially became the Wing Staff Agency, and a charter was signed to define its roles, responsibilities and rules. This helps Lightning Spark respond quickly to unit-level innovation initiatives, supply resources, and bring Airmen’s ideas to life.

The 355th WIO provides Airmen throughout the facility with outlets for sharing innovative ideas, networking with others, and prototyping. In addition, it provides innovation education, training opportunities, and contact information for external resources.

AFWERX, the Technical Department of the Air Force Research Laboratory, helps Air Force soldiers develop innovative ideas. Two of DM’s innovation projects prior to the establishment of the Innovation Office were accepted into the AFWERX refinery program. The AFWERX Refinery Program provides additional funding and testing.

Lightning Spark was founded to promote all innovative ideas and tools in the Davis Montan region from the bottom to the top of the chain of command, “said Arrec Chetwood, Deputy Director of Innovation at 355 WIO. increase. We are here to help you get your project working with our resource network. “

Chetwood was nominated to participate in the 355th WIO after being recognized by his boss for conducting extensive research on innovative projects that could make the repair of the A-10 Thunderbolt II more efficient. rice field. Chetwood officially joined the Innovation Office full-time in January 2022.

“I love watching new projects go through all the stages of production,” says Chetwood. “I’m excited to come to work every day and help make a difference.”

The 355th WIO is excited to hear innovative ideas from Davis Montan Airmen of all ranks and assist them in every step of the process. If you have innovative ideas or would like to be part of the Innovation Office, please contact [email protected] or [email protected]

