On Earth, NASA technology is around usExBulletin





While NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope was flying in space, its space technology did more for people on Earth than you might know.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has recently surprised astronomers with some stunning photographs of the first galaxies in the universe, capturing light over 13 billion years ago. We reported yesterday how excited astronomers were about these images.

JUANA SUMMERS, Host:

But today I would like to focus on another less talked-about advantage of telescopes: the spin-off of space technology that helps people on Earth.

DANIEL LOCKNEY: So every time NASA is asked to carry out a new mission, we need to come up with new technologies and new inventions to accomplish it. And it is my job to ensure that those inventions return to Earth in the form of real earthly interests.

Shapiro: It’s Dunlockney, an executive at NASA’s technology transfer program. In the case of James Webb, he points to an innovative contractor used in the early 2000s to fine-tune the telescope’s giant mirror.

Lockney: You’ve seen the Webb Space Telescope. There are these gorgeous and large gold mirrors. And they are completely polished.

Shapiro: To ensure that these mirrors are perfectly smooth, engineers have built a system that allows them to detect and polish defects.

Summers: Some of the same algorithms are currently supporting the techniques ophthalmologists use to measure a patient’s eye before LASIK surgery. In short, NASA’s R & D has already helped millions of people improve their vision.

Shapiro: And Lockney says there are many other things in our lives that NASA invented or improved.

LOCKNEY: From powdered milk to cell phone cameras, exercise equipment, sleep techniques, temperature control fabrics, air purifiers, water purifiers, devices for tracking endangered animals …

Shapiro: The list is getting bigger and bigger.

LOCKNEY: The ultimate is to use NASA’s temperature control mattress pads and seats on your memory foam mattress to put NASA’s night to sleep completely.

Summers: So NASA’s Dunlockney is happy to remind listeners, so the R & D benefits of his institution aren’t just in space.

(Anderson’s sound bite .PAAK SONG, “JET BLACK (FEAT. BRANDY)”)

