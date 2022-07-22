Google has released a new wallet app for Android and Wear OS, but the latter has a nasty bug





Slowly but surely, our lives are fully virtualized and we are reaching a place where the phone is never at the forefront of that effort.

Today, in most cases, you can escape by going out with just the handset. Of course, it depends on the region and country where you live, but at the moment, the function of easily paying with a mobile phone is widely adopted. At the I / O 2022 Google event in May, the company announced that it would offer an updated version of Google. A payment simply called a wallet. This update has officially started on both Android and Wear OS. (Via 9to5Google) What is Google Wallet? Like the Apple version of this, the Apple Wallet app Google is trying to offer a similar type of convenience, allowing you to virtually add something you carry every day to your pocket or physical wallet. This includes event and travel tickets, ID and VISA, gift / loyalty cards, vaccination records, as well as virtual car keys and debit / credit cards. In terms of appearance, Google’s new wallet app is fully integrated with the Android 12s Material You design language, adding a dynamic color theme to the phone interface. While using the wallet, you will see all payment cards at the top of the screen and a carousel at the bottom with all your passes and tickets.

In the wallet app, in the lower right corner of the display[ウォレットに追加]There is also a button. It’s also where the new lock screen shortcut button to the wallet app on your Pixel smartphone will appear with the same icon as the app itself.

However, it’s worth noting that Google’s new wallet application doesn’t completely replace all Google Pay (GPay) features. GPay is a way to continue to execute transactions (like Apple Wallet and Apple Pay). This means that you will also see GPay when you are paying online or in-store.

Google Wallet on Wear OS Google Wallet updates aren’t packed with features at this time, but they’re also being rolled out to Wear OS smartwatches. For now, you can mainly use your wallet to make payments by tapping on your wearable.

But that doesn’t mean that big Gs won’t be extended with Wallet for WearOS. In fact, it plans to add features to Google Wallet later this year to expand support for Google Wallet to more countries.

The features and features Google suggests in this statement may be many of the features available in the Android version of the app, such as public transport tickets, events, and gym cards. ID, driver’s license, virtual car key, etc. Apple has already made this possible with its own virtual wallet app.

This bug can occur on Wallet for WearOS, but once the update is installed, the WearOS version of the app causes issues on some smartwatches, disabling the ability to double-click a hardware button. Seems to be (if any)) Activate GPay. There are reports from owners of FossilGen5 (Google owns Fossil) and TicWatch Pro 3. The problem is that it’s actually impossible for the user to remap the button and make it work again. However, at least there are other ways to enable GPay, such as linking GPay to another button or setting the watch face of Google Wallet.

Google hasn’t issued a statement about the WearOS Wallet app issue yet, so for now, we can expect it to be fixed in the coming weeks.

