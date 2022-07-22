Google Pixel 6a Review: Google Redefines Midrange Phones





Design and handling, display and audio, user interface

Is this the midrange Google phone you’ve been waiting for?

It’s been nearly two years since Google launched Google Pixel 4a, a successful midrange runaway. As the company skips the entire Pixel 5 series for the market, the launch of the Google Pixel 6a is highly anticipated, even though it’s been five months since the launch of its flagship series, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It’s not as affordable as previous midrange products, but at S $ 749, this is another suggestion, as you can see from the detailed assessment, and many of the Pixel 6’lite’ editions.

To better understand the availability of Pixel smartphones, let’s take a look at the history of the Pixel launch in Singapore.

Pixel 3 / 3XL and 3a: Launched in October 2018 and June 2019, respectively, and sold through the Google Store and various phone companies. Pixel 4a: Launched in August 2020, sold in Google stores, some electronics stores, and online platforms. Not sold by the telephone company. The flagship model Pixel 4 was not released here. Neither Pixel 5 nor 5a was launched in Singapore Pixel 6: Launched worldwide in October 2021, but only launched in February 2022 Pixel 6a: Launched on Google I / O in May 2022 Announced and launched in late July 2022

With such a diverse history of launches, #teampixel fans here can once again support the availability of Google’s “Midranger” here after waiting nearly two years.

Compare the “midrange” Pixel 6a with the Pixel 6 and its predecessors. Below the image, the new Pixel 6a and Pixel 4a are shown in a spec overview. —

Google Pixel 6a Google Pixel 4a Launch SRP Network: — Operating System Processor Google Tensor Titan M2 Security Coprocessor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa Core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold and 6x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) and Adreno 618 GPU Build-Memory Display 6.1 inch, AMOLED, Resolution 2,400 x 1,080 pixels , Refresh rate 60Hz, HDR, 24-bit color 5.81 inch / 2,340 x 1,080 pixels (443 ppi) / OLED display camera back: (main) 12MP, f / 1.7 aperture, 1.4m pixel size, Super Res Zoom up to 7x (Ultra) -wide) 12MP, f / 2.2 aperture, 1.25m pixel size, 114 FOV OIS, EIS front: 8MP, f / 2.0 aperture, 1.12m pixel size, fixed focus main camera: 12.2MP, F1.7, dual pixel PDAF AF, OIS + EIS Front Camera: 8MP, F2.0 Google Nightsight Video Support (Rear) 4K60FPS, Slow Motion 240FPS, OIS — Connected Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1, Google Cast, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou 802.11a / b / g / n / ac 2×2 MIMO Bluetooth 5.0, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AAC Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou NFC USB 2.0 Type-C Storage Type Battery 4,410mAh 18W Wired Fast Charge (PD 3.0) 3,140mAh 18W Fast Battery Charging Dimensions Weight Design and Handling

Pixel fans will find that the Pixel 6a is almost indistinguishable from the Pixel 6. The flagship product uses a glass back, and the Pixel 6a uses a 3D thermoformed composite, but the back has almost the same design as the Pixel 6. return. Also, the entire Pixel 6 series uses the same camera bar design, similar button layout, and a similar antenna band on the side of the smartphone. See previous Pixel 6 articles to see design similarities.

The only difference is that the Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch screen, while the Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch screen. Some might liken the Pixel 6a to the smaller Pixel 6. This makes it easier to hold.

This is in contrast to the strategy Google previously adopted for the midrange series. The Pixel 4a and 3a use a phone backrest made of completely different materials and feels, with the goal of making a clear distinction between budget-focused phones and premium versions.

That said, featuring the same design decisions as the Pixel 6 meant inheriting some of the ergonomic problems we encountered earlier. The Pixel 6a uses the same, slightly confusing button layout, which can accidentally lock your smartphone when the user tries to adjust the volume. When I try to lay my smartphone on my back, the Pixel 6a also can’t because of the camera bar. However, the tilt of the Pixel 6a is gradual, considering that the camera bar doesn’t stand out as much as its flagship product.

The Pixel 6a is also the first mid-range Pixel smartphone to have an under-display fingerprint sensor instead of the low-cost back-mounted physical biometric sensor found on older Pixel A devices.

Don’t forget the display: The Pixel 6a features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 in a 6.1-inch Full HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution) OLED panel. Except for the refresh rate (at 90Hz), it’s not much different from the Pixel 6. 60Hz for Pixel 6, Pixel 6a) or a small real estate of 6.1 inches.

However, the 60Hz refresh rate is noticeable. So if you can increase the refresh rate with other midrange alternatives such as the Samsung Galaxy A53 or Oppo Reno 7, there will be no smooth animation. Also, while the Pixel 6a uses regular Corning Gorilla Glass 3 glass for protection, the Pixel 6 uses the stronger and more scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass Victus.

Another subtle difference is the Pixel 6a’s IP67 rating for waterproof and dustproof. It loses slightly to the flagship brothers’ IP68 rating, but not so much. I have previously immersed an IP67 rated phone in the pool, but I advise readers not to try it, as such stupidity is not covered by the warranty.

Like the Pixel 6a’s flagship product, the Pixel 6a’s dual speakers are located on the bottom of the smartphone. The sound quality is acceptable, but not breathtaking. It offers the same audio advice as the Pixel 6. Get PixelBuds Pro or other personal audio equipment. Unfortunately, Google has finally abolished the 3.5mm headphone jack for the Pixel 6a, so wireless audio is the next best option.

UI and features

Being a Pixel smartphone means getting the latest Android OS updates from Google. More importantly, you can enjoy the purity of the Android 12 stock experience. In addition, with a recent Android release, Google has reserved some nifty features specifically for the Pixel line, releasing new features on a regular basis during the first few years of the Pixel smartphone’s lifespan.

Much of the Android 12 stock experience is covered in the Pixel 6 article. This article also applies to the Pixel 6a from a user experience perspective. However, review the various features that are exclusive to the Pixel to see if they are comparable to your flagship product or if they have improved since the last review.

Magic eraser

One of the game-changing photography features is the Magic Eraser, also known as the Photo Bomb Remover. This feature is burned within the Google Photos app and allows you to “automatically” (automatically + magically) analyze the photos you take to identify photo bombers that need to be deleted. Simply select users and they will be automatically deleted.

What’s great is how Magic Eraser works with photos taken with other phones backed up in Google Photos. You can also remove the photo bomber from the pre-provided travel photos! However, users can only use the Magic Eraser feature on Pixel 6 series smartphones. Other phones (or older Pixels for that) won’t work.

I’d like to consider the rationale associated with the optimized processing of the Google Tensor Chip in the Pixel 6 family, but at one point other Android users could use Magic Eraser with a simple workaround. Is it just a nasty business decision instead?

To show how to apply Magic Eraser to photos taken with other mobile phones and cameras, we will show Magic Eraser’s attempt using photos taken at Google I / O 2017 about 5 years ago.

I’ve tried other photos in the library and found that Magic Eraser works best for large landscape photos, especially if the background person looks small (compared to the photo perspective). Magic Eraser fails very badly for the important photo bombers who make up the majority of the shots. This feature will try to erase them, but doing so will leave strange stains and patches.

Live translation

One of the new features introduced in the Pixel 6a (and Pixel 6 and 6 Pro) is live translation of messaging apps. When this feature is turned on, Android automatically overlays the user’s translation options each time it receives a message from another language.

This is useful because users don’t have to copy and paste the text into Google Translate in the middle of a conversation. Currently only available in a small suite of messaging and social media apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messengerlite. There is no telegram so far.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hardwarezone.com.sg/review-google-pixel-6a-review-google-redefines-mid-range-phones The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos