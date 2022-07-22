First Impressions of Google Pixel 6a: A New Beginning?





The Google Pixel 6a was launched as the successor to the Pixel 4a in India. There’s a pretty unusual two-year gap between these phones, as Google didn’t launch the Pixel 5 series or the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro here. With the launch of the Pixel 6a, Google wants to resume where it left off. However, the situation on smartphones changed significantly during this period. Does the Pixel 6a still offer enough value? I was able to spend some time with the Pixel 6a. This is my first impression.

The price of Google Pixel 6a is Rs. 43,999 in India with only 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Google is running Rs. Offers 4,000 instant cashbacks for Axis Bank cardholders and EMI transactions, reducing effective prices to Rs. 39,999. Google offers the Pixel 6a in two color options: chalk and charcoal.

The youngest member of the Pixel family, the Pixel 6a shares much of its design with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6a is the smallest in the lot and features a 6.1-inch OLED display with full HD + resolution. It has a standard 60Hz refresh rate and seems a bit outdated compared to the 120Hz refresh rate panels currently available on phones in this price range. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 that should be scratch resistant to some extent. At the top of the Pixel 6a’s display is a central hole for selfie cameras. It’s not big enough to distract you, but you’ll notice it when you start using this phone. There is a thin bezel around it that helps provide an immersive experience. Google also added a well-placed in-display fingerprint scanner and it was easy to unlock the phone.

The Pixel 6a has a different back panel color.

When you pick up the Google Pixel 6a, you’ll find that it feels good when you hold it in your hand. The frame is made of metal and has a luxurious and sturdy feel. The mobile phone weighs 178g, which is easy to handle, and I didn’t feel tired during use. While holding my smartphone, my thumb was naturally placed on the power button. The SIM tray is on the other side. The Pixel 6a only has a USB Type-C port, but the 3.5mm headphone jack on the Pixel 4a doesn’t. There is a speaker grill on the side of this USB port.

The back panel of the Pixel 6a looks similar to the back panel of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google uses plastic and may look like glass, but it’s not luxurious. The Pixel 6a has a large camera module that spans the width of the back panel. This will lift your back slightly when placed on a flat surface, but the phone will not shake. Pixel 6a is also IP67 compliant with dust and water resistance.

All you need with the Pixel 6a is a charging cable and a USB Type-C-Type-A adapter

On the back of the Pixel 6a is a dual-camera setup consisting of a 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 114-degree field of view. Optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) are supported. There is an 8-megapixel fixed-focus front camera for selfies. Pixel smartphones are known for their camera prowess, and so far they have been able to take some great photos in a short amount of time with the Pixel 6a. Google uses software features such as Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Night Sight to give the Pixel 6a an edge over its competitors. I test these and many others during a full review.

Low-light photo taken at night site (tap to see full-size image)

Daytime photos taken with the Pixel 6a’s primary camera (tap to see full-size image)

The Pixel 6a has the same Google Tensor SoC as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. In short, this smartphone comes in flagship-grade hardware at a relatively affordable price. It also includes Google’s Titan M2 security coprocessor. The Pixel 6a is guaranteed to run Android 12 out of the box and get 3 Android software updates and 5 years of Android security updates. Surprisingly, my unit was running the April 2022 Android security patch dated at this point. The software interface was clean and there was no bloatware.

Google Pixel 6a has dual camera setup

Google has a 4410mAh battery on the Pixel 6a and claims a 24-hour battery life. 18W fast charging is supported, but there is no charger in the box. Charging will be slower than you would get with most competing smartphones. In contrast, the OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition (review) supports 150W fast charging.

The Pixel 6a is an interesting smartphone with a powerful Google Tensor SoC, which is also included in Google’s flagship model. Google’s five-year security update effort is also better than what its competitors offer. However, the Pixel 6a doesn’t miss features such as a high refresh rate display, fast charging, and wireless charging. Competing smartphones such as the Xiaomi 11T Pro (review), OnePlus 10R, and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (review) are some of the best options I’ve seen in this price range. Can Google Pixel 6a adopt them? The Pixel 6a will soon test its pace with a full review.

