Pre-order Google Pixel 6A: Pre-order Google Pixel 6a with an immediate discount of 4K rupees, but there are pitfalls





Search engine giant Google announced Thursday that the all-new Pixel 6a is coming to India. The latest A-series smartphones can be pre-ordered by fans with an immediate discount of Rs 4,000.

Smartphones will be available in Flipkart from July 28th.

Those who pre-order the device in India can buy it for 39,999 rupees, which is 4,000 rupees down from the original price of 43,999 rupees. However, there are pitfalls. Immediate discounts apply only to Axis Bank credit and debit card users. Limited time offers extend to those who choose EMI.

An additional Rs 6,000 discount will be available in exchange for older Pixel devices and some other smartphone models. If your device isn’t in this bracket, don’t worry. The exchange value of Rs 2,000 is available on other smartphones. Exchange offers are also for a limited time.

In addition to the Pixel 6a, the company offers more discounts to those who want to build the Google ecosystem. The Nest Hub Gen2, Pixel Buds A Series, and Fitbit Inspire 2 can be purchased with the Pixel 6a for Rs 4,999. The new smartphone comes with a 3-month trial version of YouTube Premium and Google One.

Promoted as the perfect companion for Pixel smartphones, the Google Pixel Buds Pro can also be purchased on a flipkart for Rs 19,990. Premium earphones come with active noise canceling and transparent mode. Buds Pro can be charged wirelessly. Google claims up to 11 hours of listening time or up to 7 hours of listening time when active noise canceling is turned on.

agency

The Pixel Buds Pro will be available for purchase at Flipkart in India for MRP 19,990 starting July 28th.

Equipped with Google’s own Tensor chipset, the Pixel 6a has a Titan M2 chip in a 6GB + 128GB single storage model. It’s built on an additional layer of Google Tensor hardware security and works with the Titan M2 security chip to give you the peace of mind that sensitive data is safe.

This device receives the latest features and updates, as well as a five-year security update from Google. It will also be one of the first devices to receive Android 13 updates.

The Pixel 6a comes with an adaptive battery. Google claims that this is the first Pixel smartphone to last for more than 24 hours and 72 hours in Extreme Battery Saver mode.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Pixel 6a has a dual rear camera that sets up a main lens and a super wide-angle lens. “This camera features features and technologies such as Night Sight, which makes it easy to take low-light photos, Google Photos’ Magic Eraser, which eliminates distractions, and Real Tone, which makes every skin look real. It’s versatile and designed to meet your needs. Tones. MaterialYou with the Pixels interface can also significantly personalize the look and feel of your mobile phone, “said Google’s release. ..

According to a Google statement, the Pixel 6a will include highly accurate speech recognition features such as recorders, live captions and live translations.

Smartphones come in two color variations, charcoal and chalk.

As part of its hardware portfolio announcement, Google announced the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro at I / O in May this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/magazines/panache/pre-order-google-pixel-6a-at-an-instant-discount-of-rs-4k-but-theres-a-catch/articleshow/93001447.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos