OCIF Funds Avatar Greentech Accelerator $ 500,000

Avatar Innovations has already built a track record of successfully driving green energy ideas into concrete businesses and projects in 18 months, and on Thursday, the Opportunity Calgary Innovation Fund will continue to move incubators forward. We promised $ 500,000 in three years.

Article content

Avatar arose from the need to form a solution to the carbon emission challenges of the oil sector. In a short period of time, there are 1,800 applications, of which 644 are embedded and 30 technologies are backed by the industry.

Today represents a major step forward for Calgary’s thriving energy sector, its ability to deliver breakthrough technology in energy transformation and build future leaders, and Avatar’s CEO and co-founder Kevin Krausert. This contribution allows Avatar to accelerate the pace of technological commercialization in the internal energy transformation of oil and gas for the benefit of the city.

Article content

Avatar works with a three-step approach. The first course is a 12-week course aimed at developing ideas, technology and leadership among participants. These applications are offered across the oil and gas industry, including the four largest companies: Enbridge, Suncor, TransCanada Corp. and Centovus. In essence, this is a free space for their workers to develop energy transformation techniques.

Article content

The best ideas identified by the industry are then put into an accelerated technology core development accelerator and prototyped at local higher education institutions such as SAIT and the University of Calgary.

The final stage is early stage investment and technology bring to market. This is fast forwarded as the technology is being developed by the sector.

Article content

We can eliminate the risk of entrepreneurial travel, Krausert said. What works is proof of pudding that can prove that the system works even if the technology fails. I think it’s very powerful about Avatar.

Calgary-based incubators also received $ 2.1 million from the federal government in January and have a privately funded base.

Article content

This is all part of the industry’s net zero pathway and is only one element of the goal of reducing the impact of carbon emissions to zero by 2050. Oil sands make up 10% of Canada, according to Suncor’s Chief Climate Officer, Martha Hall Findlay. Emissions.

She said the only way to make that possible is thanks to innovation and creativity in investing in clean technology that paves the way for success and technological success.

Brad Parry, CEO, President and CEO of OCIF, Calgary Economic Development, said Calgary had other high-tech incubators that supported some of them in 2021. The oil and gas sector, and that they are already successful.

He said that because we believe in energy transformation, the investment was now for us and we were making sure it was ready for long-term success.

OCIF is a $ 100 million fund created by the City of Calgary with the goal of growing Calgary’s technology sector and creating jobs and investments. Since 2018, approximately $ 68.5 million has been allocated to 23 projects.

[email protected]

Twitter: @ JoshAldrich03

