Last of Us PS5 remake includes speedrun mode and smarter AI





Sony released a 10-minute trailer for The Last of Us Part 1 on Thursday. There, the game director talks about some of the improvements brought about by the remake of Naughty Dogs’ iconic game on PlayStation 5. The trailer has plenty of opportunities to show off improved graphics (looks like the leaked screenshot, but the game didn’t seem to be ugly on the PS3 or PS4), but the most interesting is the game. Play Naughty changes Dog states that the AI ​​for enemies and companions has been improved, there are some additional gameplay modes, and the game’s cut scenes include audio descriptions for accessibility.

When it was first released in 2013, The Last of UsAI was nothing special. But the remake is clearly built from The Last of Us Part 2’s more modern system for controlling NPCs, working together and more complex than running straight to a man with a shotgun. Excellent for coming up with good tactics. According to Neil Druckmann, creative director of both Last of Us games, this will be a more fierce battle. It seems that the companion AI has also been upgraded. This avoids the immersive experience of Erie and Henry running in front of their enemies and having to act unnoticed.

As for the gameplay mode, the remake seems to include a perm death mode for those who really want to try their hand to survive the zombie (well, sorry, infected) apocalypse. There’s also a speedrun mode, but the trailer doesn’t provide much detail, except that a timer appears in the upper right corner of the game.

Not only does the trailer contain some other neat details, but it also seems that the character animation system has been overhauled. The game improves the sense of touch and makes you feel like you are actually stroking a giraffe in that famous scene. Naughty Dog details a few things. It uses adaptive triggers, which is one of the best features of PS5. If you are interested in remake IDs, we recommend checking them out.

Personally, I’m still not sure if all of this is enough for me to want to replay the game (I’ve already experienced it once on the PS3 and then played the PS4 remaster), It seems worth picking up for people who have never experienced it, or who are looking for an excuse to do another playthrough. Last Of Us Part 1 was released for PlayStation 5 on September 2nd and will be released for PC in the future.

