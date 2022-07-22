Google Pixel 6a Review: This Midrange Master is a real bargain | Google





The Pixel 6a is Google’s latest midrange smartphone, offering the same chips and performance as top smartphones, but at a lower cost with a new, smaller body.

The smartphone costs 399 ($ ​​449 / A $ 749), which is 200 cheaper than the Pixel 6, but offers 80% of what you get with Google’s top models.

6a also looks like the Pixel 6 hit with a shrink ray. It features a flat glass front, stereo speakers, painted aluminum sides, and a two-tone back with a camera bar at the top. The 6a weighs 29g and is made of high quality plastic instead of glass on the back, yet it’s as sturdy and well made as its big brothers.

The camera bar on the back is still a unique design element, but it has less protrusion than other Pixel smartphones, so it’s easy to sit on your desk.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

The small 6.1-inch OLED display lacks the Pixel 6’s fast refresh rate, which makes it a bit less smooth to operate, but otherwise it’s crisp, colorful, and bright. Due to the small display, the 6a is about the same size as the iPhone 13 and has a good balance of being large enough to be too big to hold comfortably.

specification

Screen: 6.1 inch 60Hz FHD + OLED (429ppi)

Processor: Google Tensor

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Operating system: Android 12

Camera: 12.2MP + 12MP Ultra Wide, 8MP SELPHY

Connectivity: 5G, eSIM, wifi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS

Water resistance: IP67 (1m for 30 minutes)

Dimensions: 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm

Weight: 178g

The top tensor chip Pixel 6a takes 1 hour and 45 minutes to fully charge and reaches 60% in 44 minutes with a USB-C adapter that outputs 18W or more (not included). There is no wireless charging.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

The Pixel 6a has exactly the same Tensor processor as Google’s top 2021 smartphones with slightly less RAM, so it’s faster than almost any other mid-range competitor and is ideal for Google’s various AI systems. It has been converted.

Battery life is pretty good even on small smartphones, with a charging interval of about 34 hours. It’s comparable to the larger Pixel 6 and comparable to many top rivals. It turned on the screen for about 5 hours with various messaging, note-taking, utility apps and browsers, took about 20 photos, spent about 2 hours on 5G and the rest on Wi-Fi.

Sustainability fingerprint scanners are faster and more reliable than the Pixel 6, but still not as good as the best available.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

Google doesn’t provide the expected life of the battery, but it should last at least 80% of its original capacity, beyond 500 full charge cycles. The Pixel 6 can be repaired at Google or a third-party shop. Repairing the screen costs 119 and replacing the battery costs 69. Not covered by Google’s warranty.

The Pixel 6a is made of recycled glass, plastic and aluminum and makes up about 20% of the weight of your smartphone. The company publishes environmental impact reports for some products. Google recycles old devices for free.

Android 12 The Googles version of Android is fast and packed with fun color customizations, but some of the huge array of wallpaper options is a bit weird.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

Android 12 is included with the Pixel 6a. It includes numerous customization options, smart improvements and impressive local AI features. See the Pixel 6 Pro review for more information. The 6a is one of the first devices to receive Android 13 updates and will be released shortly.

Google will provide software and security updates for at least five years, including at least three major Android versions. Samsung has supported many phones for 5 years, Fairphone is aiming for 6 years, and Apple has supported iPhone for up to 7 years.

CameraCamera The camera app is easy to use and has useful photography assistance to help you take the best photos without hassle, but it doesn’t have its own macro photography mode.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

There are two 12-megapixel cameras on the back of the Pixel 6a. One is the main camera and the other is an ultra-wide camera, but there is no telephoto camera for zooming. Google’s camera software is some of the best in the business, and as a result, the 6a takes pictures that beat many phones at twice the price.

The main camera produces highly balanced photos and is rich in detail and dynamic range across different light levels. The UltraWide is just as good if the details are a little softer, but the colors and tones of the main camera are consistent. This is not the case in most cases at this price. The dedicated nightsight mode produces great images even in dark places. The digital zoom is pretty good at 2x, but it can be solved at 7x.

Portrait mode is very good and works for people as well as objects and pets, but video quality up to 4K is stable at 60 frames per second. 8MP selfie cameras are also effective at capturing large amounts of detail.

The camera app has many features like any other Google phone, such as an object eraser and a camouflage tool. These tools change the color of distracting and unwanted elements in your photos to make them less noticeable.

Overall, the 6a can’t be a perfect match for the Pixel 6’s camera, but it’s not too far to beat the smartphone for more than double the price and beat the midrange competition.

price

The Google Pixel 6a costs 399 ($ ​​449 / A $ 749) and has 128GB of storage in three color choices shipping July 28th.

For comparison, the Pixel 6 is priced at 599, the Samsung Galaxy A53 is priced at 399, the Nothing Phone 1 is priced at 399, the Fairphone 4 is priced at 499, and the Apple iPhone SE is priced at 419.

verdict

Google is on track. Having been a great phone for years, the Pixel 6a is another great model that brings the magic of Android makers to a more affordable price.

It uses the same recipe that makes the Apples iPhone SE so good: a midrange phone with the company’s top chips. This makes the 6a faster than most other phones priced at 399 and gives you access to the same features as Google’s flagship phone. Battery life is also very suitable for small phones.

The software is smart and sophisticated and will be updated for at least 5 years. This is longer than most rivals. This camera is far superior to any midrange model and competes with mobile phones for more than double the price.

The back isn’t that premium, the plastic isn’t glass, and the screen isn’t as smooth as its rivals, but it still looks great. Its small size makes it easy to hold.

The Pixel 6a is the best midrange smartphone you can buy and is a great option if you’re looking for a smaller Android.

Pros: Excellent camera, excellent small screen, best performance, excellent battery life, recycled aluminum, 5 years security update, Android 12, smart software features, competitive price.

Disadvantages: Very slow charging, no optical zoom, no macro photo mode, no face recognition option, screen only 60Hz.

Two-tone black is a bit boring compared to some of the other color versions of the pixel range.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian Other Reviews

