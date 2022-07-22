MIT Expert on Powerful Computers and Innovation





Q & A: MIT’s Neil Thompson on Computing Power and Innovation

Innovations in many industries have been driven by the rapid increase in speed and power of microchips, but the future trajectory of their amazing progress can be jeopardized.

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore has famously predicted that the number of transistors on a microchip will double or double each year. This prediction is known as Moore’s Law. Since the 1970s, this prediction has almost come true or exceeded. Processing power doubles about every two years, but better, faster microchips are more affordable.

Over the years, this exponential rise in computer power has driven innovation. However, in the early 21st century, researchers began expressing concern that Moore’s Law could slow down. There are physical limitations on the size and number of transistors that can be packed into an economical microprocessor using current silicon technology.

To measure the value of more powerful computers to enhance the outcome of society as a whole, Neil Thompson, a research scientist at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) and Sloan School of Business, and his research group are just that. Embarked on doing. In a recent working paper, they explored five areas where computing is essential, such as weather forecasting, oil exploration, and protein folding (important for drug discovery). Two research assistants, Gabriel F. Manso and Shuning Ge, are co-authors of the working paper.

They found that the processing power contribution to these advances ranged from 49 to 94%. For example, increasing the power of your computer by a factor of 10 improves forecasts that are one-third ahead of the weather forecast.

However, computer technology has been slow to advance and can have a significant impact on the economy and society. In an interview with MIT News, Thompson discussed the study and the implications of the end of Moore’s Law.

Q: How did you approach this analysis to quantify the impact of computing on different domains?

A: It’s difficult to quantify the impact of computing on actual results. The most common way to look at computing power and IT progress more generally is to look at the amount of money a company spends on computing power and how it relates to results. However, spending is a difficult method to use because it only partially reflects the value of the computing power you buy. For example, today’s computer chips can be as expensive as last year, but they are also much more powerful. Economists try to adapt to changes in quality, but it’s difficult to know exactly what the numbers should be. In our project, we measured computational power more directly, for example, by examining the capabilities of the system used when protein folding was first performed using deep learning. By looking directly at the features, you can get more accurate measurements and get a more accurate estimate of how computational power affects performance.

Q: What are the more powerful computers that enable improved weather forecasting, oil exploration and protein folding?

A: Simply put, increased computing power has had a huge impact on these areas. Weather forecasts show that the amount of computing power used in these models has increased by a factor of 1 trillion. This will give you an idea of ​​how much your computing power has improved and how you have used it. It’s not just someone who gets old programs and installs them on faster computers. Instead, users should constantly redesign their algorithms to take advantage of 10x or 100x computer power. There are still many human ingenuities that need to be addressed to improve performance, but our results show that many of them focus on how to leverage more powerful computing engines than ever before. It is to match.

Oil exploration is an interesting case because as simple wells are drilled, it becomes more difficult over time and what remains becomes more difficult. Oil companies are using them to interpret seismic data and map underground geology to combat some of the world’s largest supercomputers and their trends. This helps them do a better job of drilling in exactly the right place.

Improving protein folding using computing is important for understanding the three-dimensional shape of these molecules, which has long been a goal as it determines their interaction with other molecules. .. In recent years, the AlphaFold system has made remarkable progress in this area. Our analysis shows that these improvements are well predicted by the significant increase in computing power used.

Q: What was the biggest challenge in conducting this analysis?

A: When looking at two trends that are growing over time, in this case performance and computing power, one of the most important challenges is that the relationship between them is causal and is actually just a correlation. It is to clarify whether it is a relationship. In the areas we surveyed, companies are investing heavily and doing so many tests that we can partially answer that question. Meteorological modeling, for example, doesn’t just mean spending tens of millions of dollars on a new machine and wanting it to work. They evaluated and found that running the model twice as long improved performance. Then buy a system that is powerful enough to perform that calculation in a short amount of time and make it operational. It gives us a lot of confidence. However, there are other ways in which you can see the causality. For example, we can see that the computing power used by NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) for weather forecasts has taken a huge leap forward. And when they buy a larger computer and it’s installed all at once, performance really jumps.

Q: Were these advances possible without increasing computational power exponentially?

A: This is a difficult question due to the variety of inputs such as human capital, traditional capital, and computing power. All three are changing over time. If your computing power increases a trillion times, it’s most effective. And while that’s a good intuition, we also need to consider diminishing returns. For example, if you move from not having a computer to having one computer, that’s a big change. However, if you move from 100 computers to 101 computers, the extra computers will make little profit. Therefore, there are two competing forces: on one side there is a significant increase in computing and on the other side there is a decrease in marginal profit. Our research shows that we already have a lot of computing power, but it’s growing rapidly, demonstrating significant performance gains in these areas.

Q: What are the consequences of a slowdown in Moore’s Law?

A: The effect is very worrisome. As computing improves, weather forecasts and other areas surveyed improve, while countless other areas not measured also improve, but they are still an important part of the economy and society. If the engine of that improvement slows down, it also means that the subsequent effects of all of them will also slow down.

Some might argue that there are many ways to innovate if one route slows down, but other routes will make up for it. At some level it is true. For example, there is already growing interest in designing specialized computer chips as a way to supplement the end of Moore’s Law. But the problem is the magnitude of these effects. The benefits of Moore’s Law have been so great that in many application areas, other sources of innovation cannot make up for it.

See: Importance of Computing Power (Exponentially High) Neil C. Thompson, Shuning Ge and Gabriel F. Manso, June 28, 2022, Computer Science> Hardware Architecture DOI: 10.48550 / arXiv.2206.14007

