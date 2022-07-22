Georgia Institute of Technology draws Utah to Fort Myers chip-off men’s basketball Georgia Institute of Technology yellow jacket





THE FLATS Georgia Tech and Utah will face off in one semi-final, and Marquette will face Mississippi in the beach division of Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Chipoff, an early season men’s basketball event to take place November 21-23. .. 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.

The two games will take place on Monday, November 21st, with Tech and Utah meeting at 6pm and the other semifinal chipping at 8:30 pm. On Wednesday, November 23rd, the winners of the two games will meet in the championship. The beach division match will take place at 8:30 pm and the loser will play in 3rd place at 6 pm. All four games will be aired nationwide on FS1.

Chipoff is an eight-team event with two four-team divisions, each division acting as a four-team tournament with no crossovers. In the Palms category on Tuesday, November 22, northern Illinois played against Sam Houston State University (noon) and Long Island University played against South Dakota on Tuesday (2:30 pm) in the semi-final match.

All Fort Myers Chipoff games are played at Suncoast Credit Union Arena, a 3,500-seat arena on the Florida Southwestern State University campus in Fort Myers, Florida.

In addition, each Fort Myers Chipoff team will face teams from other divisions in on-campus games prior to the main event. Georgia Institute of Technology will host Northern Illinois at the McCammish Pavilion on Thursday, November 17th. The tip time will be announced at a later date. (See the full game schedule below.)

Excited to attend the chip-off and looking forward to being at Fort Myers during Thanksgiving Week, tech head coach Josh Pastner said he was in his seventh season as head coach. We have Utah, Marquette, and Mississippi in our department, and we know we are facing high levels of enemies. This event is one of the highlights of the early season schedule and is an important test for the team.

Yellowjackets meets Husky and Ute for the first time. Tech has a 3-4 record against Marquette, who last played against the Warriors at Orlando Invitational in 2014, and a 16-13 mark against Mississippi, who last played against Bulldog in 1975. I am. 2022 Beach Division 4 programs combined 90 NCAA tournament appearances. Georgia Tech and seventh-year head coach Josh Pastner won the ACC Championship in 2021, Marquette played in the NCAA tournament last year, and Mississippi received a NIT bid.

At this time, the only way to guarantee a ticket for Fort Myers’ main tournament is to buy an official Fan Travel Package. The 2022 tournament travel package will be available this spring, but fans will be able to register immediately to receive information about travel package availability and email alerts from the tournament. More information and registration information can be found at www.fortmyerstipoff.com/travel. Ticket-only packages will be available this fall, depending on availability.

Information on season tickets for the 2022-23 Georgia Institute of Technology season can be found here. The Atlantic Coast Conference will announce a team conference schedule complete with dates, times, and television at the end of summer. The yellow jacket unconference schedule could include three NCAA tournament teams in 2022, Georgia (date undecided), Iowa (November 29), and Marquette (if the team reaches November 23). I have.

The yellow jacket will return eight letter winners in the seventh season of The Flats head coach Josh Pastners. At the core of the jacket are three up-and-coming sophomores: Darandivo Coleman (Memphis, Tennessee), Miles Kelly (Stone Mountain, Georgia), Jaron Moore (Birmingham, Georgia), and Junior Point Guard Davon Smith (Loganville, Georgia). It is included. ..

Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tips

Launched in 2018, Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Chipoff is a national top college basketball program for three days of great competition to see which teams and their fans will be #OwnTheFort during Thanksgiving Week. To summarize. The tournament, contested at the Sun Coast Credit Union Arena, home of Florida Southwestern State University, quickly became a staple of the Southwest Florida sports calendar. For more information on Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off, please visit www.fortmyerstipoff.com.

DateDivisionMatchupTime (ET) Monday, November 21st Beach Division Georgia Tech vs. Utah 6pm Monday, November 21st Beach Division Mississippi vs. Marquette 8:30pm Tuesday, November 22nd Palms Division Northern Illinois vs. Sam Houston Tuesday, November 22nd Palms Division LIU vs. November 23rd Palms Division Third Place Game 11am Wednesday November 23rd Palms Division Championship Game 1:30 pm Wednesday November 23rd Beach Division Third Place Game 6pm Wednesday November 23rd Beach Division Championship Game 8:30 pm

In addition, each Beach Division team will host one Palms Division team before every program that participates in each of the four team brackets in Southwest Florida during Thanksgiving Week. The games to play on campus are: (all scheduled for November 17th):

Marquette LIU Georgia North Illinois TechSam Houston Utah South Dakota Mississippi

Alexander-Surp Fund

The Alexander Surp Foundation is the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Athletics Financing Division, providing scholarships, operations, and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes. Participate in the development of Georgia Institute of Technology Everyday Champions by supporting the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides direct scholarships to Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes, and Yellow Jacket is the highest level championship in college athletics. We will help you to compete. For more information on Yellowjackets support, please visit atfund.org.

About Georgia Institute of Technology Men’s Basketball

The Georgia Institute of Technology men’s basketball team won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament Championship in 2021 after finishing fourth in the regular season. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, winning four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), playing 17 times in NCAA tournaments and two final fours (1990, 2004). doing. Please rate your Facebook page or follow us on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram to connect to Georgia TechMensBasketball on social media. For more information on Tech Basketball, please visit Ramblinwreck.com.

