Google Pixel 6a Quick Review: A phone for fans at a price of Rs 43,999





No matter what it brings to the table, it’s easy to get excited about Google Pixel 6a. This is the first phone Google brought to India in a few years (the last phone was the Pixel 4a). This isn’t the Android maker’s flagship product, but it’s a phone with the traditional Pixel attribute. The latest version of Android and the stellar primary camera.

Pixel 6a is now available for purchase in India. Phones sold through Flipkart cost Rs 43,999, but if you have an Axis Bank card, you can use it to get an immediate discount of Rs 4000. So, at least for some consumers, the price of the Pixel 6a is Rs 39,999, but it’s not yet clear how long this special price will last. Currently, the Pixel 6a can be pre-ordered and will be available for distribution and public sale on July 28th.

Now, before moving on to the phone itself, some important things:

–Pixel 6a is available in India in two color variations: charcoal (slightly gray) and chalk (slightly white).

-As far as RAM and storage are concerned, the phone has only one variation of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

–Apart from the immediate discounts available to Axis Bank card users, Flipkart also offers several redemption offers on the Pixel 6a. If you trade in your old Pixel smartphone, you can get a redemption discount of up to 6000 rupees, but if you trade in another smartphone, the discount is only 2000 rupees.

Anyway, the Pixel 6a is a bit expensive in India. But it appeals not only to many Pixel enthusiasts, but also to anyone looking to get a phone with sorted software and a classic Google experience.

Why is that so? This is not a review as I have been using the device for the last few days. We need more time for that. However, at least for the Pixel 6a, the sorted nature also gives the impression that the first impression is pretty close to the final impression. And my first impression is that this is a phone that appeals to Pixel enthusiasts. And that’s it. It’s not an imaginative, exciting or class-leading phone.

Not a spec monster

For me, specs and benchmarks don’t have much of an impact. Devices such as smartphones, which are tightly integrated engineering products, cannot be judged by this number or by itself. So I don’t support the lack of class-leading specs on the Pixel 6a. If I have to compare, the phone is somewhat similar to the iPhone SE3 in its approach to hardware. Google doesn’t care what other phones in this price range are packing. Instead, I just put what I believe to be the right hardware on my Pixel 6a.

This means that despite its price, the Pixel 6a is strictly the mainstream phone. It has a 6.1-inch screen with full HD resolution. Unlike 120Hz or 90Hz for phones in this price range, the refresh rate is 60Hz. It has a relatively small battery with a capacity of about 4400mAh. The back is glossy plastic and the front has 3 layers of Gorilla Glass. 5G is supported. To the specs, the chipset looks like a ready-made chip based on old ARM technology, but some phones have Google’s own Tensor chipset. For now, Tensor isn’t like Apple’s A-series chipsets custom-designed from scratch. As mentioned earlier, it has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In other words, it’s good specs, but nothing stands out. However, the important thing to keep in mind here is that Pixel smartphones are almost always more than a sum of parts. There are extra sources they provide. The Pixel 6a does that too.

Google Pixel 6a is a great looking smartphone. And it’s a phone with a different look. The mobile phone weighs about 178 grams and is lighter. Combined with a compact form factor, the Pixel 6a becomes a very “convenient” smartphone. Just like anyone who doesn’t like big and heavy phones (looking at the iPhone 13 Pro Max), the Pixel 6a is as comfortable to use. The screen size is not as small as the iPhone SE, so I think it has a good balance between usability and size. The frame is made of metal (matte aluminum) and the quality of construction is top notch. However, because the back is plastic, it doesn’t ooze the “robustness” of a phone like the iPhone 12. The camera module is housed in a raised band, giving the phone a unique personality. In other words, this is a phone that can’t be mistaken for any other phone.

The all-black camera band provides the phone with a dual-tone design. Whether you choose charcoal or chalk, the rest of the phone will be lighter in color. This also changes the look of the Pixel 6a and has a more attractive persona.

Its dull display

I like the design of the Pixel 6a, but I don’t like the display. The main issue with that is not its refresh rate. It would have been nice to see a higher 90Hz or 120Hz display here, but it wouldn’t be a big deal without it. Instead, it’s brightness. The phone shows a good enough color and the content looks good with it. However, only when using it indoors. The display is too dark for outdoor use. Even indoors, in most cases the brightness level can be kept at least 80%.

The bezel around the screen is also on the slightly thicker side. I don’t think the specs are relevant, but I think the mobile phone screen is arguably the most important component. The vibrant screen enhances the smartphone experience in every way. The Pixel 6a screen could certainly have been better.

Now, if you’re happy with the slightly dim screen, you’ll be grateful to the Pixel 6a. Mostly, you’ll find that the phone comes with great software. It’s currently running Android 12 and has colorful Google touches such as the color scheme of the entire UI. The software is functional and looks great. It’s also pretty, unlike what you get with this junk or that full of other phones today. There are no unwanted apps pre-installed here, but some Google apps that you may not use are part of the package.

It’s also worth noting that the Pixel 6a will definitely get Android 13 within a few weeks of its launch, as it’s a recent Google smartphone.

Camera performance and performance

Apart from clean software, another selling point of the Pixel 6a is camera performance. Also, the performance of the camera is certainly very good, even if it lacks one or two features. The phone comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera and another 12-megapixel shooter paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Of the two, the primary camera is the best. In other words, it provides the camera performance you would expect from a Pixel smartphone, capturing images with meticulous, balanced colors and proper exposure. We’ll talk more about the Pixel 6a camera throughout the review, but from what we’ve seen so far, I don’t think we’ve had any photometric, color balance, or exposure issues that tend to trip over other smartphones.

Similarly, the 8-megapixel front camera captures balanced colors and good skin tones, without the smooth skin nonsense that other brands of phones tend to add to image processing.

The daily performance of the phone is also sufficient. With my limited use, the Pixel 6a hasn’t struggled with the types of apps we all use, such as browsers, galleries, and social media apps. I haven’t played the game yet, but given what I know about Tensor, the chipset I don’t think the game will be a problem on the phone. The Pixel 6a Tensor is built around the two cores of the Cortex X1 we saw earlier on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Basically, it’s built on a bit old tech, but it’s a high-end processor, but it’s interesting to see-and I’ll report on it in a full review-the phone plays a long game How to handle it, and how it deals with heating (if any).

Other bits: some faster observations

–Pixel 6a comes with stereo speakers.

-The cell phone battery life seems good enough, but I’m going to spend a little more time on the cell phone before I can say for sure about the numbers.

-There is no charger included with the box. Also, charging is limited to 18W.

-There is a fingerprint sensor under the phone display. It’s fast enough, but I saw it faster.

-Unlike some other smartphones in this price range, the Pixel 6a is an IP67 rated drip-proof and rain-proof smartphone.

-The glossy body is a fingerprint magnet. But these days we all use phones with cases, so that’s not a problem.

Pixel 6a Quick Review: Equivalent to 43,999 Rupees

I like Pixel 6a. But I do so because most carriers are allergic to the junk they put in their phones. And I don’t like the busy and complex user interface these companies slam on Android.

These factors mean that for people like me, there aren’t many options in the market. Of course, the iPhone is an option. Phone (1) doesn’t seem to be feasible either, so some OnePlus devices are also feasible. So the Pixel 6a is a good choice for me. Even if this means you can’t get a better display, a more feature-rich camera, a faster charge, or an all-metal and glass build. I admit that the camera is another reason to choose the Pixel 6a, but I feel it’s no longer a big factor. Today, many other smartphones in this price range have cameras that are about as good as those offered by the Pixel 6a. But it’s a Google and clean Android element, and for many Indian consumers, it could be a clinch element that rocks the Pixel 6a despite its high price.

Read more | Pixel 6a is available in India for a special sale price of Rs 39,999, and Pixel Buds Pro is also available

Read also | According to Netflix, about 100 million people will access the service for free and start billing.

Read more | July 23 Amazon Prime Day sale: iPhone 13, iQoo Z6 and other transactions revealed

—end—

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/features/story/google-pixel-6a-quick-review-at-price-of-rs-43-999-it-is-a-phone-for-fans-1978443-2022-07-21 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos