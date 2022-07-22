Google Pay to allow customers to buy Crypto on Crypto.com





Thanks to the integration of Crypto.com payment options, Google Pay users now have access to another access point to the cryptocurrency market.

Crypto.com Adds Google Pay Features

Google Pay’s in-app purchase option will soon be available on crypto wallets and the Crypto.com app, a cryptocurrency trading platform, allowing users to buy cryptocurrencies quickly and securely. Cryptographic exchange will introduce this latest feature next week. According to the latest update of the platform, Android users can choose to pay with Google Pay when buying cryptocurrencies.

Mobile users can use Google Pay to purchase in-app items quickly and easily. Customers can make payments using their Android smartphone, tablet, or watch.

Users who link their Google Pay account to their credit or debit cards will be able to select payment options in the Crypto.com app when the integration begins next week. Over 250 cryptocurrencies are available on exchanges and have over 50 million customers worldwide.

BTC / USD is trading at $ 23,000. Source: TradingView

Recently, Crypto.com made the headline after quickly getting permission to do business in many countries. With regulatory permits in Greece, Singapore and Dubai, Italy is the latest country to explicitly allow companies to start servicing consumers within the border.

In May, Crypto.com announced that it has partnered with Shopify to enable Crypto.com Pay at the merchant storefront, giving clients more options to buy cryptocurrencies.

It’s been busy since 2021 for Google Pay and the cryptocurrency industry, and was integrated with Gemini in April to provide the same functionality as Crypto.com’s recently announced service. In collaboration with Coinbase in June 2021, customers can now use their Coinbase Card to pay for goods and services using Google Pay. In addition, Google Pay partnered with Bakkt in October 2021. In April 2022, Nexo introduced Google Pay as a cryptocurrency-backed MasterCard card.

Related Readings | Will Scaramuccis SkyBridge Stop Withdrawals at Offshore Liquidation?

Purchase procedure

To use this service, you must first link your credit or debit card to your Google Pay account. After connecting your credit card to your Google Pay account, you will be able to make purchases in the Crypto.com app using Google Pay, a quick and secure option. With the help of this integration, you can now use Google Pay to buy over 250 of the most popular cryptocurrencies. Users can purchase cryptocurrencies using Google Pay simply by following the steps below.

1. On the home page of the Crypto.com app[取引]Tap

2.[購入]Tap to select a cryptocurrency

3.[現金]and[GooglePay]Select and[購入]Tap the button again

4. Select the check box to accept the card processing fee,[続行]Tap

Five.[確認]Tap to complete the purchase

Once the transaction is complete, the Crypto Wallet user’s balance will be properly updated and you can also view your transaction history in the Crypto.com app.

Recommended Reading | Ripple Will Lose In Court Struggle With SEC, Anti-Cryptographic US Congressman Says

Featured images from Shutterstock, TradingView.com charts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bitcoinist.com/google-pay-to-allow-customers-to-buy-crypto/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos