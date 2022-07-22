Google trade-in price for old Pixel soared with Pixel 6a





Next week, the Pixel 6a will be available for pre-order in the US, with a fairly notable trade-in promotion on the Google Store, which will significantly increase the trade-in price of older Pixel smartphones.

If you bought a Pixel 6a from the US Google Store, the trade-in price has increased significantly, up to $ 300, if your Google device is in the best possible condition. This applies to all 6a models sold in the Google Store, including Unlocked, Google Fi, Verizon, AT & T.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are the oldest smartphones eligible for a $ 300 trade-in credit. Others include the Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, and even last year’s 5a. (For comparison, the Pixel 3 XL is the best at $ 110.)

The quote below assumes that your smartphone is powered on, has no cracks, and the screen is working. To see how much Google has increased the trade-in price of the Pixel 6a, which is essentially $ 149, shows the credits you get when you buy the Pixel 6.

Trade-in storage Pixel 6a Pixel 6 Pixel 3 64GB $ 85 $ 32 128GB $ 100 $ 47 Pixel 3 XL 64GB $ 100 $ 64 128GB $ 110 $ 74 Pixel 3a 64GB $ 300 $ 47 Pixel 3a XL 64GB $ 300 $ 68 Pixel 4 64GB $ 290 $ 111 128GB $ 300 $ 121 Pixel 4 XL 64GB $ 290 $ 142 128GB $ 300 $ 152 Pixel 4a 128GB $ 300 $ 84 Pixel 4a 5G 128GB $ 300 $ 84 Pixel 5 128GB $ 300 $ 347 Pixel 5a 128GB $ 300 $ 200

This boosted trade-in will end on Wednesday, July 27, at 11:59 pm (PT), or shortly before the Pixel 6a retails. Remember that the Pixel Buds A series is also available on pre-order. This is worth an additional $ 99. Please check the terms of use.

Trade-in values ​​depend on the condition, year, and configuration of the device in question and are subject to change during inspection. Credit card refunds are only available on the card used to purchase the Pixel smartphone. Phone trade-in credits are issued as a refund to the credit card used to make a phone purchase at the Google Store, or in the form of store credits if the purchased phone has already been returned. Refunds will be issued using the payment method used for the order, based on the received phone call (and subsequently paid) that matches the description provided at the time of the quote. Calls sent for trade-in must be received within 30 days of starting the trade-in process. However, only if the device purchased in the meantime has not been returned.

As mentioned in this morning’s review, the Pixel 6a is a great upgrade for current Pixel 3a and 3a XL owners who no longer receive updates.

In terms of size, the Pixel 6a is about the same size as the standard Pixel 3a, but with a smaller bezel. It also adds an ultra-wide camera, a much better display, and most importantly, a major chip upgrade, Google Tensor. Compared to the Snapdragon 670 found on that 2019 phone, the Tensor is a major upgrade.

It also increases RAM by 50%, doubles 128GB, 5G storage, provides a drilling screen, a larger battery (4,410 vs 3,000 mAh), and IP67 water resistance.

If you are using this Pixel 6a trade-in, please be sure to let us know in the comments below.

