



Today, Google Doodle celebrates the 77th birthday of Lydia TinHa Sum, one of Hong Kong’s most beloved actors and comedians.

Always wearing a fluffy hairstyle, dark-rimmed glasses with a trademark, and playing with a big body, Sam was lovingly known by fans as Happy Fruit, which means fat and fat.

The Google Doodle illustrations are filmreels that showcase her comedy and acting talent, rendered in a fun and childish style.

Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who was Lydia Tin Hasam?

Sam was born in Shanghai in July 1945. Her brother is Canadian fashion designer and businessman Alfredson.

She is a teenage actor and joined Shaw Brothers, Hong Kong’s largest filmmaker, in 1960 at the age of 15. She made her on-screen debut in the same year with her “Peach Blossoms Bloom” mandarin comedy.

Sam was successful at Shaw Brothers, and her true breakout appeared as a member of the popular variety show “Enjoy Yourself Tonight,” cast on TVB in 1967.

The show aired for 90 minutes each week, featuring songs, dance, short dramas, and variety show games, much like Saturday Night Live.

Sum has probably become the most iconic MC and played a key role in the surge in popularity.

She has also appeared in over 100 multilingual films and has a wide range of film careers.

She was primarily a cartoon and dramatic actress, but occasionally played a straightforward role.

Which movie did she appear in?

Sum starred in the popular Cantonese movie “The House of 72 Tenants,” which follows the lives of the inhabitants of a devastated apartment. Her realistic portrayal of a working-class woman touched the audience, and she surpassed Hong Kong’s box office revenue in 1973.

She played a similar role in the four-part blockbuster comedy It’s a Mad, Mad, and Mad World about poor families in search of wealth.

Other notable works include Sammo Hung’s 1986 hit comedy Millionaires Express and Yuen Woo-pings from the 1984 martial arts film Drunken Tai Chi.

In 1976, Sam co-directed the movie “You Are Wonderful.” Her last film was In-Laws Outlaws, a 2004 Cantonese comedy film directed by Clifton Ko.

Sam starred in Singapore’s Sitcom LivingWithLydia in the 2000s, and her performance won the Best Comedy Performance by the 2003 Asian Television Awards Actress Awards.

This was the first time she played in English Sitcom in a multi-camera format.

Sam married actor and singer Adam Cheng Cheng for three years and had one child, Joyce Cheng. Chen is now a singer, writer and actress in her own rights.

Sum died in 2008 at the age of 62 after experiencing multiple health problems.

