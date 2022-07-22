Peter Obi, Bianca and Putin top search on Google Nigeria in the last 6 months





Google Nigeria said Thursday that the top three trending people in Nigeria were Peter Obi, Vladimirputin and Bian Khao Juku earlier this year.

Search trend information is derived from Google data based on what Nigerians have searched and asked Google.

Google processes over 40,000 search queries per second. That’s more than a billion searches per day worldwide, or 1.2 trillion searches per year.

According to search engines, half of 2022 was turbulent for Nigerians. From politics and attention-grabbing death to sports personalities, blockbuster movies and television series, Nollywood actors, musicians, and even the most catchy songs, Nigerian internet citizens have scrutinized Google.

Obi is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as Governor of Anambra three times from 2006 to 2014.

He is a Labor Party presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also caught the attention of Nigerians in the first six months of the year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became a hot topic all over the world.

Bianca, the widow of the late Biafra warlord Chuquemeka Odumegu Ojuku, also struck Nigerian search interest when she slapped Everechuku, the wife of former Governor of Anambra Willy Obiano.

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the Oscars in March, the second famous slap came in fifth on the list of top trending people.

AFCON 2022 topped the list of the most searched moments between January and June.

Senegal defeated Egypt in the final round of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) football competition to become the winner.

A continuous strike by the University Academic Staff Union (ASUU), where the majority of Nigerian students in public higher education are absent from classes for five months, is also the best moment of interest for Nigerians online. ..

Other highlights

Top of the notable death list of the deaths of the famous Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Her husband is alleged to have killed her in a domestic violence incident. The death of another gospel singer, Cinedu Nuwadike, was the second most searched death for Nigerians.

The song “Buga” by Kiz Daniel and Techno is the most popular song during the review period.

Netflix’s Nigerian series Blood Sisters, starring Nancy Ishime and Ini Dima Okozier, topped the list of popular Nigerian films and television series from January to June 2022.

Olu Jacobs, a veteran Nollywood actor who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, leads the list of top trending actors in Nigeria.

In contrast, Raheem Sterling’s journey from Manchester City to Chelsea FC has led him to become Nigeria’s number one trend sports personality.

Full list

Top trending Nigerians from January to June 2022

Top trending Nigerians from January to June 2022

Peter Obi Vladimir Putin Bianca Ojukwu Simon Leviev Will Smith Abba Kyari Johnny Depp Black Chully Funmilayo Adebayo, aka Mummy GO Kelly Tiktok Top Trend Moments by Nigerians from January to June 2022 Afcon2022 ASUU Strike Winter Paralympic Attack PDP Presidential Preliminary Election 2022 OwoChurch Attack BlasphemySokoto Top Trend Dead by Nigerians from January to June 2022 Osinachi NwachukwuChinedu Nwadike Dejo tunfulu Alaafin of Oyo Shinzo Abe Alao Akala Osmond Gbadebo Abiodun Oropo Mino Raiola Erest Jesus Koulibaly Erik ten hag Tyrell malacia Darwin Nunez Frenkie deJong January-June 2022 Nigerian songs by top trend musician J in Nigeria June 1, 2022 Kizz Daniel, Techno-Bugamavins, Crayon, Ilaster, LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce – Overdose Ruger – Girlfriend Rema – Calm Fields – Finesse Feet Bujuruger – Dior Portable Feet Oramid & Pocoly – Zazze Kizz Daniel – Pour Me Water Skiibii – Baddest boy Asake – Peace Be UntoYou January-June 2022 Popular Nigerian movie / TV series Blood Sisters Thor love and thunder Stranger things Tinder swindler Morbius Eternals Spider-man no way home Moonknight Sex Life the Boys January 2022 Top Trend Actors by Nigerians from June to June Olu Jacobs Chemia Forabiyur Edchiju Diostin Joke Sylvia Inidima-Okozier

