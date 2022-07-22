When the Arabic “plan” proposed by Google Translate “Blow up the car” is entered





After being contacted by Newsweek on Wednesday, Google removed a phrase from its translation service stating that Muslim supporters had enhanced stereotypes. This phrase appeared in Google Translate when the user tried to decipher the Arabic word for the verb “plan”.

Prior to the fix, Google Translate did not predict that the user who entered the word would be trying to translate the phrase “plan to plant flowers” or “plan to visit a park.” Instead, there was only one suggestion for the phrase the user was typing, “I’m planning to blow up the car.”

Google Translate suggests a “plan to blow up a car” when the user enters the Arabic word for “plan”. The company said in a statement Wednesday, July 20, 2022 that it would remove the phrase that Muslim supporters said they had enhanced stereotypes.Matt Clark / Newsweek

He learned of a phrase proposed by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim civil rights advocacy group in the United States, and asked Google to remove it on Wednesday, stating that it would strengthen its negative stereotypes. ..

“This is a reliable source of subtle reinforcement of stereotypes, in which case it is a particular stereotype that Arabs and Muslims are more inclined to violence than other communities, which is clearly wrong.” “CAIR’s director of research and advocacy, Corey Sailor, told Newsweek. interview.

In a statement, Google apologized for what it later described as an error and said it was working to fix the problem. It was deleted by Thursday.

“Google Translate is an auto-translator and uses millions of existing translation patterns and user queries to help us determine the best translation and auto-complete suggestions for our users,” the company’s statement said. Stated. “Unfortunately, some of these patterns can lead to unintended autocomplete suggestions. I’m very sorry for this offensive error and are actively working on fixes that will be implemented soon. increase.”

This phrase appears when the user configures Google Translate to translate Arabic to English and enters the verb “تخعا” to indicate that someone or some group is planning something. rice field.

Google’s autocomplete, which attempts to enter a user’s search terms as they type, has been criticized for offensive results in the past, some of which have led to defamation proceedings outside the United States.

In 2012, the company settled a lawsuit filed by a French human rights group alleging that Autocomplete added the words “juif” or “Jewish” to the names of many public figures, including non-Jewish people. , Enhanced stereotype.

In 2015, Google changed its autocomplete policy, a defamation lawsuit filed by German first lady Bettina Wulff, whose name was displayed next to words such as “prostitute” and “escort” in the autocomplete proposal. Has been resolved.

Clay Chiarelott, 37, who converted to Islam in 2009, discovered a rare Google Translate suggestion while studying Arabic on Monday and posted it on his Facebook page. He said he didn’t believe what he was seeing at first and looked for other suggestions, but then he became anxious because the reason the software made those suggestions didn’t make sense.

“In any scenario I can think of, it was still a worrying idea of ​​how it could be there,” he said. “I wondered what other words would be translated into inappropriate sentences.”

