ATTRACT announces a project to benefit from 28 million funds for innovation





ATTRACT, a research and innovation project funded by the European Union and supported by a consortium of nine partners (including CERN), is 28 million to fund 36 projects from more than 20 countries. Commit.

It will take years for spin-off ideas to leave the lab, mature, and finally hit the market. ATTRACT aims to develop a financing model to reduce the time required and increase the likelihood that good ideas will leave the lab and benefit directly to society.

ATTRACT was the first phase focused on transforming ideas into functional prototypes, with seed funding of 100,000 170 groundbreaking ideas each to create a proof-of-concept pool for detection and imaging. Supported. The pool includes drones that can detect pollution in the air, AR / VR assistance for surgeons, and new encryption techniques.

At the kickoff meeting on May 31, 2022, ATTRACT announced 18 R & D & I projects selected from 68 proposals in the proof-of-concept pool. Eighteen projects received 500,000 to 2000000 respectively (risk mitigation phase), depending on start-to-end technology readiness level (TRL), to assist in the transition from prototype to pre-market products.

ATTRACT timeline from idea to solution (Image: CERN)

One of the R & D & I projects selected for the second phase of ATTRACT is AHEAD, a project by CERN and five other partners, proposing the development of new ways to manufacture components for next-generation cooling systems. increase. By combining 3D printing technology, AHEAD aims to reduce the number of components and create a cooling system that is lighter, smaller and therefore can be placed closer to areas that need cooling. Improving the performance of CERN’s complex cooling systems is an obvious potential benefit. In addition, such technologies also have the potential to reduce fuel consumption in the aerospace industry. CERN will also study the market expansion of natural freezing plants for potential product applications.

In addition to 18 R & D & I projects, 18 more Academy projects and socioeconomic studies will also benefit from 28 million EU funding.

Gradual innovation alone is not enough to address future social challenges in the coming decades. The ATTRACT project and methodology aims to accelerate the introduction of breakthrough innovations to the market, says Pablo Garcia Tello, CATRACT project coordinator and leader of the development section of CERN’s EU projects and initiatives.

The Academy’s call is to run a program for college students to generate ideas for social innovation inspired by the technology developed in the R & D & I project. Each student program received between 80,000 and 240,000.

Under the call of socio-economics, eight projects, funded by 125,000, to assess the current working practices of ATTRACT and other European research infrastructure and innovation ecosystems and their impact. We conducted a new study designed to gain a new perspective and enhance traditional impact indicators. society.

For more information and to follow the development of the project, please visit:

www.attract-eu.com

________

* ATTRACT is funded by the European Union Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Program under Grant Agreement No. 101004462.

** AHEAD is a consortium in which CERN collaborates with CSEM SA, Thales Alenia Space France, LISI Aerospace, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Inano Energy.

Sources and additional resources:

https://indico.cern.ch/event/887477/contributions/3741865/attachments/2002012/3342873/11_SWaP_CERN-ATTRACT-P1.pdf

https://attract-eu.com/e28-million-fund-will-finance-36-projects-that-hold-the-most-promise-for-science-and-society/

Advanced Heat Exchange Devices (AHEAD) is one of the R & D & I funded projects coordinated by the Swiss Center for Electronics and Research and Development (CSEM), of which CERN is part of the consortium. (Image: AHEAD)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.cern/news/news/knowledge-sharing/attract-unveils-projects-will-benefit-its-eu28m-fund-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

