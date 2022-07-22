Editorial: Silicon Valley has turned into a place of narrow thinking





Last month, in the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Francisco, I climbed alone into a tree-topped house surrounded by a redwood ring. Freed from the tight work schedule, I was able to dream of the path to writing the novel Im. I used my body, emotions, and ancient memories. In the bird’s bark and the rabbit’s snuffle, the one that came to the fore was a horizontal association. My book is set in the future of dystopia, but I unexpectedly dreamed of plotting in parallel with the FBI, which targeted Hollywood in the 1960s and student extremists. I was nervous when I heard my thoughts.

My intuition miraculously seemed to be uncorked by leaving my novel life in Silicon Valley for a few days. As a ghostwriter and editor floating seven days a week, I was free to interact and entertain in the way I was struggling. I had a leisurely conversation with an older mountain woman and talked to a wandering, mourning peacock hut named Loverboy. The fascinating 20s of the vineyard portrayed the vines in a sensual vocabulary. The waitress gave me some tips on how to see the ocean. Their lives were going at a different pace than mine.

During this stay, I engaged in associative thinking. This includes near-automatic connections between heterogeneous sensations, memories, and ideas. This is the mechanism of fantasy. The way of thinking of children and artists. I remember it since I was a student at Palo Alto in the 1980s, when the elemental turmoil in Silicon Valley began to turn the region into a hub for innovation. But by high school before the first dot-com bubble, the focus began to shift to more linear and convergent thinking. In convergent thinking, there is only one correct answer to the thinking process, as measured by standardized tests.

Over the last 40 years, we’ve seen the spontaneity that enables the technology boom diminish as big ideas transform into big companies. Inventivity, which was a beacon to incompatibility and quirks, has been replaced by conformance that promotes the airless logic of the enterprise, not the creativity of people.

As a kid, divergent and interdisciplinary thinking seemed quite normal to me, growing up at the confluence of immigrants, working class people, progressive hippies, engineers and artists. There were no ideas that seemed off-limits.

I realized that my house was changing when the boom sniffed my beloved place in my childhood. Printers Inc., a Palo Alto literary bookstore that Margaret Atwood first read, closed during the bubble in 1998 and was completely closed in 2001 due to the collapse of the boom. The train murals of the building lived, but the book community was dispersed. Still, the technology has been reorganized and is bigger than ever. It seems to me that when people came to the Bay Area, they had more convergent thoughts, not because they were nerds following bliss, but because they saw the dollar sign. Until I indulged in this summer’s fantasies, I forgot how to rest and wandered around, engrossed in this spirit.

Don’t get me wrong. Other Bay Area poems haven’t disappeared. I still catch the old highs. Art installation. An unexpected conversation with an investor about the writer Anne Carson. Chat with longtime friends and artists who have lived here to get to know your family. But it’s a shadowy world, a place that only those looking for it can see. Increasingly, the media depiction of where I live is yet another siren song that captivates those looking for a traditional American dream.

The areas of San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, where I live, are one of the most concentrated areas of science and technology workers in the country. Excessive work is treated as a badge of passion. One of my friends here, who measures 80 hours a week, was frustrated that he couldn’t work anymore when his European company insisted on vacation and simply shut down. Opportunities for long conversations with teachers, firefighters, ethicists and painters in other disciplines are limited. The chaotic exchange reveals an anomalous connection in our thoughts, not an obvious pattern.

Even at birthday parties, parents talk about mobile app ideas. Im tends to satirize this, but I also feel sad. Living here is expensive. If you have never hit money, you pursue a money-making adventure. The first thing that bothers me is the chaos of dream time.

In some cases, convergent thinking has its advantages. I think I’m lucky that my neighbors have been vaccinated and believe in reason and science. However, we also come across many ideas that reflect the narrow algorithms Netflix and Amazon use to predict consumer preferences. This is not a bold, interdisciplinary way of thinking that builds a place, but a memorization strategy that students learn to play standardized exams.

As the author Eric Weiner argues, the conditions under which a genius is recognized are a mixture of diversity, discernment and disorder. Multicultural diversity is rapidly evolving in Silicon Valley, but as far as I know, the discernment and disorder here is disappearing and I had to climb a tree to realize I missed it. .. Intellectually different people who might imagine how to get out of corporate obligations by reaching insights that robots can’t reach, not only can afford to live here, but their minds deserve a rest.

Tech companies may give us convenience, but they can’t provide us with hairy truths or expose us to strange dissonances. It’s still a state of imaginative artists and writers, but only if they are given the time to wander from one nasty and illogical dream to another.

Anita Feliceri is a novelist and chair of fiction on the board of the National Critics Circle. @AnitaFelicelli

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2022-07-22/silicon-valley-big-tech-innovation-startups-daydreaming The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos