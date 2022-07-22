High-priced European tourists are trying to boost French luxury sales in the second quarter





Paris, July 22 (Reuters)-European free-spend tourists in the French luxury group LVMH (LVMH.PA), Gucci owners Kering (PRTP.PA), Hermes (HRMS.PA) Sales are expected to grow in the second quarter. Helps offset the effects of China’s turmoil due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Luxury fashion houses in France and Italy are riding a wave of demand for strong designer brands after the pandemic, and shoppers still spend savings from lockdowns despite stock market turmoil and rising prices. I would like to.

The euro slide against the dollar, which is likely to boost the profits of luxury companies producing in Europe, encourages visiting Americans to spend more.read more

Mario Ortelli of luxury M & A advisory firm Ortelli & Co said US consumers are traveling to Europe for tomorrow and expects to increase sector sales on the continent.

Investors will be looking for signs of a diminishing desire for designer brands and further price increases by luxury goods companies aimed at protecting margins.

As consumers of all nationalities have escaped from the pandemic, the market continues to see significant high-end demand. [you-only-live-once] Mood. Bernstein analyst Luka Solka said he expected such a “normalization” to begin later this year, but said it had not yet normalized.

The blockade in China can still cast a cloud on earnings. In China, sales in this sector fell by as much as 40% across the quarter, based on Barclays estimates of global organic sales growth of around 11%, half the pace of the previous quarter. did.

Lockdowns have pushed sales down by more than 30%, just as the latest information on transactions from Burberry (BRBY.L) and Richemont (CFR.S) announced a weak second-quarter GDP. There was growing concern about the outlook for the Chinese industry. data.read more

The strength of the US market also focuses on signs of weakness. Last year, the United States overtook Europe as the largest luxury market, attracting a flood of investment in new stores from European labels.

Based on UBS forecasts, consensus estimates are that second-quarter sales will increase by 17% at LVMH, 12% at Kering and 16% at Hermes.

LVMH will announce the results for the first half on July 26th, Kering on July 27th and Hermes on July 29th.

Report by Mimosa Spencer. Edited by Jane Merriman

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

