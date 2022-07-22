Morning Note | ARLnow-Local News in Arlington, Virginia





Sunny Wet Ballston (Photo of Staff by Jay Westcott)

Interest rates can slow development — “Arlington County leaders are preparing for a difficult economic environment for multi-family development, despite saying they are optimistic about the future of the region. … [I]The Federal Reserve’s goal of pushing the federal funds rate up to 3.5% by the end of the year could have serious implications, Shushan Chairman John Shushan said Thursday at a future event in Arlington County, Bisnow. Said in. [Bisnow]

Talent drives local tech — “Northern Virginia has become an industry attraction, Dulles Technology Corridor continues to grow along the silver line, Amazon HQ2 is rising in Arlington … Hughes at Mason Square in Arlington Are two projects that are extremely important for “creating more talent”. ” [Axios]

Funding for DCA Runway Reconstruction — “Today, US Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) have announced $ 5,958,173 in federal funding for two Virginia airports … [including] $ 1.75 million at Ronald Reagan Washington International Airport in Arlington, Virginia to rebuild the runway. ” [Press Release]

Rapid Business Growth at Airports — “Concession sales are skyrocketing at Reagan and Dulles International Airports as travel continues to recover from the early days of Covid’s Pandemic. Concession sales since the start of 2022. Highs increased by 241% at National and 143% at Dulles. ” [Washington Business Journal]

Profile of’CraigPokesU’Manager — “Blake Williams has 14 dragon tattoos and 12 piercings, including the” third eye “forehead, the nose ring, and the” gentleness “of the knuckles. He says that some of the body art that can be seen falls into the “private” category. .. Williams, 47, is the head piercer and shop manager of Craig Pokes U in Langston Boulevard, right next to the Cowboy Cafe. ” [Arlington Magazine]

Arlingtons Contribute to Regional Formation — “Chuck Bean spent 10 years leading the Washington Metropolitan Government Council … Beans living in Arlington are unknown to many DC residents, but COG’s As a liaison between 125 staff and civil servants representing 24 counties and in the city, he coordinates regional planning to improve transportation, combat climate change and encourage more housing construction. Has played a leading role in. ” [Washington Post]

FC-Funded Street Project – “The North Virginia Transport Authority (NVTA) approved a $ 22.5 million project funding request from the city to improve traffic on North Washington Street on Thursday. Multimodal improvement projects include widening the sidewalk between Great Falls Street and Gresham Place, improving the shape of intersections, improving traffic lights, crosswalks, underground utility burial, lighting and landscaping. ” [City of Falls Church]

It’s Friday — it’s sunny and hot all day long. The maximum temperature is 92 degrees and the minimum temperature is 75 degrees. The sunrise is 6:02 am and the sunset is 8:30 pm. [Weather.gov]

