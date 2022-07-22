The new high energy laser system can launch a drone from the sky in 2 seconds





Aerospace and defense company Raytheon will open a test development site in Scotland next year to test laser weapons that can launch drones and rockets from the air. High energy laser (HEL) systems can burn drones and rockets internally. 2 seconds from 6 miles away.

The Advanced Laser Integration Center in Livingston, West Lothian, Scotland, aims to be a hub across Europe. Raytheon said in his statement that the new site will focus on “testing, defending and maintaining defensive HEL weapons.”

According to Michael Hofle, Senior Director of High Energy Lasers at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, these laser weapons are designed to combat asymmetric threats such as drones, rockets, cannons and mortars.

Raytheon UK signed a demonstrator contract in September 2021 to deliver the HEL weapon system to the British Ministry of Defense (MOD). This weapon will be mounted on a six-wheeled heavy armored truck called Wolfhound used by the British Army.

Laser systems have become more integrated in the defense sector in recent years due to the cost-effectiveness of using lasers rather than manufacturing individual surface-to-air missiles.

A 15 kW laser can target aircraft and drones at very little cost and requires only the energy needed to power the HEL system. The more powerful 50 kW HEL system is currently being tested by the US military.

Asymmetric threats such as drones, rockets, cannons and mortars are a serious problem, and everyone has seen a surge in demand for cost-effective lasers to defeat them. Launching a highly integrated facility in the UK reflects the maturity of our technology and our commitment to providing the HEL system our customers need to protect the sky.

According to BBC News, a small commercial drone designed for weapons defense has demonstrated military effectiveness in Ukraine, commanding and modifying artillery, and in some cases modified to carry explosives. I am.

Iron beam

Israel recently implemented a similar defense system called Iron Beam. Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on June 1 that a new laser-based defense system could be deployed as early as 2023.

Iron Beam is an upgrade to the current Iron Dome defense system that intercepts incoming drones and missiles. It’s reportedly only $ 2 per interception and works at a fraction of its predecessor’s price.

This system is a far more effective option than current shooting down systems, which cost tens of thousands to millions of dollars to intercept incoming missiles and drones. The $ 2 cost comes from the power used to power on the laser. This means that you can continue to intercept enemy rockets indefinitely as long as the laser is powered.

“This is a game changer because we are not only attacking the enemy army, but also bankrupting it,” said Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the state-owned manufacturer of the system. Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said. ..

The future of defense

Experts predict that high-energy lasers may occupy 30% of air defense infrastructure in the future, depending on their accuracy and how economical they are compared to traditional anti-air defense systems. ..

With the new Advanced Laser Integration Center acting as a testing and development hub across Europe, other countries in the region will be able to integrate these systems by mid-2010.

