



I’ve never used or reviewed a Google Pixel smartphone before. So when I got the chance to review the new Google Pixel 6a that’s actually coming to India this time, I wanted to give this phone a try. My purpose was twofold. One is to understand why cameras are so popular and admired, and the other is to confirm Google’s own Android vision.

Google Pixel 6a Review: What do you like?

The Google Pixel 6a ships in a small box that’s not much thicker than the smartphone itself. Nothing Phone (1) is also shipped in such a box, emphasizing what the future of at least top-end Android phones will look like, chargers should no longer be expected in the box. Even if most companies are innovating charging technology, they will spin it off as a separate sale.

The back of the Pixel 6a is shiny and has an impressive camera band on the back. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

Thanks to the black camera band on the back, the phone itself looks pretty unique and stylish. The glossy surface displays fingerprints nicely, but it’s what you learn to live with. With its smooth edges and good grip, this is one of the most useful phones I’ve dealt with for a while. This is also because the screen is 6.1 inches. This is actually a compact phone these days.

The Google Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch OLED display. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

The screen may not boast too much extra pixel muscle, but it’s still sharp and bright and works well in all light conditions. The sound quality was pretty good, and I could hear a little bass despite the ambient noise.

The Pixel 6a is powered by the Google Tensor processor, which integrates seamlessly with Android software and seems to benefit smartphones when using artificial intelligence layers almost natively in normal activities. The phone handled all the features pretty well and didn’t get hot even once in the days I used before this review.

The Pixel 6a runs Google’s Tensor chipset. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

But the beauty of this integration is when using some of the AI ​​features that the Pixel 6a has brought. What surprised me most was the magic eraser tool on the photo editing tab. This allows you to delete the person or item in the frame you just captured. The AI ​​decides what to put in place of the deleted subject. This is amazing, especially if it works on your device without the need to access the web.

Screenshot of Pixel 6a’s Magic Eraser tool. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

Next is live transcription and translation. Both are often life-saving tools. In my book, transcription accuracy is above the industry average, and I use transcription tools almost every day.

Screenshot of the recorder app with live transfer function.

Material Design’s user interface (UI) is simple but effective and works well without any hurdles in itself. It’s good to make sure that this is what Google expects to adopt Android independently through its partners. Many of the new widget styles are fun, like clocks that even date.

Material designed with Pixel 6a. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

But what I was most intrigued with was the camera. And this isn’t even a phone packed with three or four lenses to impress you, even before the first click is framed. Google packed just two 12MP cameras in the back to get the job done. One of them is wide-angle.

A camera sample taken with a Pixel 6a in bright light. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) Another camera sample taken using Google Pixel 6a. This was taken outside near Yamuna Bank. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) An image of a cactus taken using Google Pixel 6a. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) Another image of the same cactus plant taken using Google Pixel 6a. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) Image of pink and yellow flowers taken using Pixel 6a. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) Image taken with Pixel 6a under poor lighting conditions. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) Image taken indoors in a dark place using Google Pixel6a. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

Raise and click on the camera to display the level bar and tactile feedback when it reaches 0 degrees. A small thing that will greatly help to ensure that you have the correct photo.

The phone works pretty well even in the dark. However, it will take some time to load the image. This indicates that the processor is patching the frame overtime to make it look good.

Every time I click, I feel something is happening before I see the photo. But this isn’t the over-handled mess you’re used to with many cameras these days. In fact, the Pixel 6a is one of the most natural shots of the smartphone I’ve used. You can also see that the software works by using the digital zoom feature to reduce noise in the final image.

Test the Pixel 6a’s digital zoom capabilities with the recent Indian Express Adda. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

The Google Pixel 6a is also one of the best battery performances in the city. The 4410mAh battery lasted almost 48 hours under normal use, and finally turned on battery saver mode to further refine it. The app has limited functionality, but there is also an extreme battery saver mode that allows the last 10% of the battery to run for hours. This allowed me to get about 90 minutes of juice from the last 6% of the battery, even if only Gmail and maps were working. Of course, you can live with it even in extreme situations.

You can see the Google Pixel 6a battery. The phone also has an extreme battery saver mode. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) Google Pixel 6a: What’s not so good?

On the contrary, in night mode it takes a few seconds to lock the final frame, so the phone should have a stable hand in the dark. Also, there is a lot of visible noise while framing the shot, which can procrastinate you. But thankfully, these don’t show up in the final result. I used this phone for a short time and found no other issues.

The Google Pixel 6a has an 8MP front camera. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) Google Pixel 6a: Do I need to buy?

The Google Pixel 6a costs 43,999 rupees and competes with the OnePlus 10R and NothingPhone (1). However, Google Pixel smartphones aren’t brought to India on a regular basis, so for new customers, this range also has to compete for mind space and peace of mind.

That said, this is a complete phone that can easily become your daily driver. This is next year’s Android reference design and is fun to use. And that’s why this phone makes so much sense for Android lovers. But yes, this phone is a phone whose software outperforms the hardware.

