Google Pixel 6a: Great to live up to expectations





Steadily as she goes.

It could also be the mantra for Google’s Pixela A-series smartphones, as the story looks the same every year. “Basically as good as last year’s flagship Pixel, but much cheaper!” By the way, I made last year’s Pixel 5a shine for the best Pixel period of the time, but later Pixel 6 outperformed it. I did.

Don’t be surprised. The $ 450 Pixel 6a is probably the simplest new Android phone I would recommend to anyone on the market for now. Thanks to the slight shrinkage, it’s easier to hold than the older siblings, and the camera may be bad according to the spec sheet, but the results are as gorgeous as you’ll find in this price range. There are some minor compromises here regarding memory and display specifications, but the Pound for Pound, Pixel 6a, is the Pixel available today.

Anyway, until Pixel 7 goes on sale later this year.

The smaller the better

Yeah, it’s a pixel. Credit: Molly Flores / Mashable

Soon, anyone who has touched the Pixel 6 will notice a slight miniaturization of the Pixel 6a. Last year’s flagship base (non-professional) model appeared in a fairly 6.4-inch, but Google cut the 6a into a 6.1-inch display. As a person who enjoys using things with one hand, I strictly adhere to the idea that “smaller is better” in smartphone design.

I’m happy to report that the Pixel 6a can do most of that, but apps like Twitter and Instagram with a prominent UI feature in the upper left corner of the screen usually couldn’t be reached without left-handed assistance. Its the life. Oh, this time there are 3 colors: sage, chalk and charcoal.

Screen size aside, the Pixel 6a’s specs are a significant advantage over the previous model’s $ 600.

6.1-inch display (6.4-inch on Pixel 6)

60Hz refresh rate (up to 90Hz on Pixel 6)

6GB RAM (up to 8GB on Pixel 6)

128GB storage (up to 256GB on Pixel 6)

4,410mAh battery (4,614mAh for Pixel 6)

If your eyes are glazed by looking at the technical specs (understandable), the only downgrade I call seriously disappointed is a refresh rate up to 60Hz. Given that almost every iPhone manufactured so far uses the same refresh rate, this number is acceptable, but we are now living in a better world. Even other midrange Android smartphones like the Nothing Phone (1) (price is around $ 475) can now rise to 120Hz. It’s a bit disappointing that Google hasn’t caught up with Jones in this regard, as the simple behavior of scrolling Twitter feels silky smooth.

You would have liked the headphone jack here. Credit: Molly Flores / Mashable

Otherwise, it will be difficult to physically distinguish between the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6a. Both share the same look architecture, with a large horizontal camera bar acting as a barrier between the two different shades of the phone’s primary colors on the back. The Whole Punch Selfie Cam is in the upper center of the screen, and the fingerprint sensor in the display (no facial recognition) acts as a shortcut for entering a PIN code every time you post a hilarious idea on Twitter. Sadly, Google continues to win in a row as an enemy of wired headphone movement by eliminating the 3.5mm headphone jack again. Technology companies want us to get used to this, but we have to refuse and make better demands.

The only port period is, as usual, the USB-C charging port at the bottom. There is another small physical change when it comes to charging. Pixel 6a does not have wireless charging capability. Last year’s Pixel 6 could link to a charging pad, but Google felt the need to reduce it, perhaps as a cost-cutting measure. It’s a bit disappointing, but you don’t need to charge the Pixel 6a that much anyway.

Tensor with a perfect score of 10

In the 2021 Pixel 6 line, Google was the first to build its own custom chipset called Tensor to power the phone. This has led to seriously great performance and battery life from those phones. Sure, it would be very depressing if Google regained it in search of a cheaper Pixel 6a. guess what? It wasn’t!

There are no performance issues here. Credit: Molly Flores / Mashable

To be honest, that’s all I need to say about the Pixel 6a’s performance profile, but I’ll continue with the spirit of detail and specificity. This is an Android phone that is as fluid as you will find. All UI elements will pop up, load, and be removed. Scrolling back and forth between home screens, loading apps, and multitasking are all amazingly quick and fun actions.

Tensor is also working with the Pixel 6a’s camera (more on that later). We’re happy to report that software-based rendering tools such as NightSight and Portrait Mode run very fast. It’s really hard to imagine another Android phone that’s more fun to use for everyday tasks, especially in this price range.

The Pixel 6a also promotes music streaming and social media posting habits with little sweat. Like the previous Tensor-powered smartphone set, the Pixel 6a’s battery life has a very impressive stamina. While using it as a Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, YouTube machine, I was able to get more than 24 hours from a full charge. It is a marathon runner of the smartphone body.

The night view continues to impress

Google Pixel smartphones have been solidified as some of the best smartphone cameras for years, thanks to Google’s innovation in AI-based software rendering. However, for Pixel 6a cameras, there is a physical downgrade from Pixel 6. Instead of the 50MP main rear lens, you can get a 12.2MP lens. However, the 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 8MP selfie cam are the same as the Pixel 6.

I’m not a professional photographer to the best of my imagination, but because of its value, this downgrade wasn’t noticeable to me. Google’s killer software suite has more than just that. One of these features (a feature that Google helped pioneers with) is Night Sight. This is a Pixel smartphone’s Computational Photo mode that makes nighttime shots not only visible, but also visually appealing.

Do you remember a bit “steadily as she progresses” at the beginning of this review? This also applies to the Pixel 6a camera. Night Sight is still great, turning muddy dark shots into nice phone photos. For example, this is a planter in my backyard that doesn’t look that hot without a nightsight.

It’s pretty ugly, isn’t it? Credit: Alex Perry / Mashable

But when Night Sight is turned on, suddenly this photo maintains a moody night atmosphere without changing the ambient lighting. It doesn’t look like someone is illuminating the studio lights. It looks like the natural state is better captured than before.

Much, much better. Credit: Alex Perry / Mashable

Portrait mode also returns and does the same as any other phone that uses portrait mode. This is a beautiful can that I call “The Thinker’s Coffee”, shining in the sunshine with the natural splendor of the Brooklyn backyard behind it.

Just gorgeous. Really awe-inspiring. Credit: Alex Perry / Mashable

It looks good, doesn’t it? I accept! That said, you can trick portrait mode into creating ugly shots. When I took a picture of this hanging planter on the patio of a nearby cafe, the thin stick fixed to the roof became a problem and could not be fixed by editing in the camera.

This didn’t come out either. Credit: Alex Perry / Mashable

Oh, and the default settings for taking traditional photos are also nice. The colors are pop, the objects are sharp, and the photos usually look social media-friendly without any editing. The Magic Eraser tool is back, which magically erases objects you don’t like. I used it to remove a car with an identifiable license plate from the photo in just a few seconds.

You can see the shadow of the erased car in the upper left. Credit: Alex Perry / Mashable

Speaking of just a casual photographer who occasionally posts animal photos on Twitter and Instagram, the Pixel 6a camera goes far beyond my needs. If you liked the old Pixel camera, it will suit your needs too.

There is no contest

For now, I can’t think of recommending an Android smartphone for less than $ 600 over the Pixel 6a. Google has once again made the premium experience affordable. It may not be new (and is actually expected every year), but it doesn’t make it so commendable.

By slightly reducing the form factor, Google makes the Pixel 6a more comfortable to the hand than the Pixel 6. Sure, the 60Hz refresh rate is disappointing, but it’s disappointing that I can live. Anyway, who needs artificial smoothness when all UI elements and apps work very well thanks to the Tensor chip? And, on the contrary, the battery life is so radical that increasing the refresh rate can compromise it.

Google, stabilize it. You don’t have to rock this boat.

