Google has suspended hiring for two weeks: read VP’s letter to employees

Google has suspended all hires for two weeks. According to a report from The Information, Google’s senior vice president, Prabhakar Raghavan, sent an email to employees about the same thing. This email will tell you what impact this recruitment will have and what it will not. The hiring freeze does not affect the offers that Google has already offered to applicants, but it clearly shows that we will not make new offers until the suspension is over. The main excerpts from the email are: * “This time, we will review the personnel needs and adjust to the requests of the new priority staff for the next three months.” * “This time, we will confirm the personnel needs and adjust for the new priority staff for the next three months.” We will tailor it to your request, “said Raghavanthe’s email. Emails to Raghavan employees arrive a few days after Google says it’s slowing down hiring. The rest of the year. The company reportedly hired nearly 10,000 people in the second quarter, and the results for the entire quarter will be announced on July 26. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has sent a note about the slowdown in employment. It will slow down employment for the rest of the year. ” In the first note published in The Verge, Pichai needs the company to be “more entrepreneurial” and “more urgent, focused and hungry than shown on a sunny day.” I said there is. Here’s a complete note to Pichai’s Google employees, called Google employees: Hi Google employee, it’s hard to believe that the first half of 2022 was already over. It’s a great opportunity to thank you for the great work you’ve done so far this year and share my leads and I’m thinking about H2. Uncertain global economic outlook was paramount. Like all businesses, it was unaffected by economic headwinds. What I value about our culture is that we have never seen this kind of challenge as an obstacle. Instead, we saw them as an opportunity to deepen our focus and invest in the long run. At these moments, I turn to our mission. It is about organizing information around the world and making it accessible and useful to people all over the world. That’s why I joined the company 18 years ago and I’m optimistic about its impact on the world. Knowledge and computing are the ways we move our mission forward. This is the lens you use to decide whether to invest in areas such as search, cloud, YouTube, platforms, hardware, the teams that support them, or the AI ​​that enables more useful products and services. We support people and society. Focus on what we do best and do it really well. The investments made in the first half reflect this vision. In the second quarter alone, we added about 10,000 Google employees and have a lot of commitment on the start date of the third quarter. This partially reflects the seasonal college recruitment calendar. These are extraordinary numbers, indicating excitement for long-term opportunities even at uncertain times. This year is the most important opportunity, while the progress of recruitment so far has significantly slowed the pace of recruitment for the rest of the year. To balance 2022 and 2023, focus your hiring on engineering, technology, and other important roles, and make sure that the talent you hire is in line with your long-term priorities. From now on, I need to be more entrepreneurial and work. It’s more urgent, clearer in focus, and hungry than shown on a sunny day. In some cases, it means consolidating where investment overlaps and streamlining the process. Otherwise, it means pausing development and redeploying resources to higher priority areas. Stay tuned, as making the company more efficient means creating more ways for us all to share and engage with helpful ideas. Rarity creates clarity. This is what we’ve been saying since the early days of Google. It drives focus and creativity, and ultimately leads to better products that help people around the world. That is the opportunity in front of us today and I am excited that we will stand up again at that moment. Sundar

