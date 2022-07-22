Maserati MC20 morphs into 740 hp Project 24 truck weapons





The Maserati Project 24 is a truck-only supercar based on the MC20, with only 62 being manufactured. The MC20’s Nettuno 3.0-liter V-6 engine has been tuned to deliver an increase of 740 hp and 119 hp thanks to the pair. Project24 will clarify the focus of the track with a carbon fiber body and monocoque, FIA grade roll cages, ventilated Brembo brakes and smooth racing tires.

The 2022 Maserati MC20 marks Maserati’s rejuvenation with a sophisticated supercar design and a new twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine with an outdated lineup and less Stellantis Marquez sharing parts bins. Bring to brands that have been declining in recent years. .. The MC20 also boasts impressive performance, with the Nettuno V-6 producing 621 horsepower, pushing the beauty of Italy to 60mph in just 3.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of 202mph. However, the MC20 is becoming more extreme, and Maserati has announced the Project 24, a truck-only supercar based on the MC20 with a wild, sharp-edged design.

Maserati

Project24 is built around a carbon fiber monocoque, and its aggressive bodywork is also made of carbon fiber. So far, Maserati is showing only three rendered images, showing Project 24’s towering rear wing, ankle-slicing front splitter, thin LED headlights and taillights. There’s also a box-shaped rear diffuser, a centrally mounted dual exhaust pipe, and plenty of scoops and vents engraved on a sexy two-door body.

The Project 24 is powered by the same Nettuno 3.0 liter V-6 as the MC20, but the new turbocharger boosts horsepower to a whopping 740 ponies and 119 horsepower. The MC20’s 8-speed dual-clutch transmission has been replaced with a 6-speed sequential racing gearbox operated via a paddle shifter, and there is also a mechanical limited slip differential instead of the MC20’s electronic control unit. Like the MC20, the Project 24 is rear-wheel drive, and Maserati aims to keep its dry weight below 2755 pounds, about 500 pounds lighter than the MC20’s alleged dry weight.

Maserati

Project24 will also ride on 18-inch forged aluminum wheels wrapped in smooth racing tires that are about 2 inches wider than their road counterparts. Ventilated Brembo brakes should provide a huge stopping force, but unequal length control arm suspension with adjustable dampers and front and rear anti-roll bars should put Project 24 on track.

Project24 is designed according to FIA safety requirements and has a roll cage installed inside the cabin. The interior also includes a racing seat with a 6-point harness, an adjustable pedal box and steering column, and a carbon fiber steering wheel with an integrated display. Owners also have the option of adding rear-view cameras, dashcams, tire pressure monitoring systems, and telemetry records. Surprisingly, for truck cars that focus on minimizing weight, Project 24 comes with air conditioning. Maserati states that it has built only 62 units of Project 24 and no release timeline has been specified. Currently we only have these renderings, but the actual images and details should be revealed in due course.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content on their website in different formats, or you may be able to find more information.

This content is created and maintained by third parties and imported into this page so that users can provide their email address.You may be able to find more information about content similar to this on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a40690557/maserati-mc20-project24-track-car-details/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos