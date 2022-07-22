Three lesser-known location tricks for the Google Assistant on Android





I don’t know if you noticed, but our favorite virtual helper has lost some of its location detection capabilities.

Yes, yes: For unknown reasons, Google is quietly withdrawing the ability of the assistant to handle reminders based on your physical location. It has been possible on Android for a long time. This is part of a more extensive disruption campaign readjustment of Google’s features and seems to focus on integrating the company’s task services with other Google apps.

Somehow, somehow, somehow Yadda, Yadda, Yadda. We can be fascinated by the stupidity of this shift and the comedy gold of Google’s endless flip-flop habits all day long. And to be honest, we will almost certainly be one of the latest. But not today, gersh darns it.

Today, I would like to focus on some lesser-known location features that the assistant is still aware of. Because while you can lose that one location-related option, the assistant still has some powerful ways to interact with our whereabouts. Be aware that they are available and then don’t forget to use them.

Ready?

Assistant Location Trick 1: Self-location spelling

We’ll start with the simplest commands in a bunch, but they’re surprisingly useful in the right situations. Clean your throat, practice the best flashy voices, and say to your favorite Android phone:

Hey Google: Where am I?

It may sound like a sign of an existential crisis, but the six-syllable spell causes an Android-based assistant to pop up an actual map containing the exact location. You can tap it to see it completely, tap it to make the screen look ridiculous, or say “whoaaaaa” like Keanu to let your assistant know that you’ve taken a lot of peyote. ..

Assistant Location Trick 2: Instant Sharing System

The next time you find yourself trying to meet a client, a colleague, or a camel disguised as a kind koala, remember the following valuable assistant command:

Google: Please share your current location.

With these five words, an invisible Android companion coughs a few contacts you want to invite to your current location. If you’re not the mammal you need, you can say the name of the person you want to share with if you’re in a contact, or tap an option on the screen at that point to manually select another contact. ..

The assistant will then send you a link to the selected human or camel disguised as a koala. Just tap your finger or snout again to see your exact location.

Assistant Location Trick 3: The Genie Who Remembers the Place

We did our best at the end today, especially if your noggin is as muddy as I am and has no effect on remembering even the most basic information.

This last command is very useful for saving a specific location in the virtual brain of your Android smartphone and returning to that location at any time in the future. I didn’t even know it existed until a few weeks ago when I was asked a question on the Android Intelligence Platinum Community Help Desk and digged a little deeper.

All you have to remember are the following six magical words:

Hey Google: Remember where you parked.

Whether you’re actually thinking about parking or trying to remember a location for another purpose, the command saves your current physical location in a vast virtual bank.

And when you want to find a way back to it, no matter how long it is, you can say a little google: where is my car? To get an interactive map to the same location or Hey Google: Go to my car and jump directly to the step-by-step navigation.

If you want to avoid parking-specific terms, or if you want to store multiple locations at the same time, it’s a bit more complicated, but here’s another exceptional option. Warm your thirsty throat and sing: If possible, arrange it in an elegant opera style.

Google: Remember this place.

This will ask the assistant to give the current location a memorable name (such as “Meatball Central”, “My Happy Spot”, “Where I met a creepy camel”). And if you want to return to that area again, you can tell your assistant to navigate and then continue with the specific name you used.

And if you really miss your assistant’s location-based reminders, you can do the same by creating a new note in Google Keep and setting reminders there. It’s not as simple as the voice assistant command method, but with a little comfort here, Google will almost certainly rock things and soon introduce other ways to handle it.

Copyright © 2022 IDG Communications, Inc.

