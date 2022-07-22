Republican lawyers generally warn Google against limiting search results for anti-abortion centers





After some members of Congress urged Google to limit the display of anti-abortion pregnancy centers to certain abortion-related search results, 17 Republican prosecutors said they could investigate and sue in doing so. It warns the company that it may lead to an abortion.

In a letter to Google and its parent company CEO Sundar Pichai, the Attorney General said Thursday, “It is an American opinion to suppress the voices of prolife and promothers at the request of senior government officials. Will violate the most basic beliefs of the free market. “

The effort was led by Attorney General Jason Miyares of the Republican Party of Virginia and Attorney General Daniel Cameron of Kentucky, and the letter was shared with the Associated Press prior to publication.

On June 17, the Republican Party issued a letter from Senator Mark Warner of Virginia and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan to a company co-signed by 19 other members of parliament.

Lawmakers demand Google take action on misunderstanding abortion information 05:14

The letter cites a non-profit Center for Countering Digital Hate study that Google searched for “abortion clinics near me” and “abortion pills” and found the results of a center advising clients not to have an abortion. Did.

Some of these locations, known as crisis pregnancy centers, have also been accused of providing misleading information about abortion and contraception. Many are religiously affiliated.

“Directing women to fake clinics that don’t provide comprehensive medical services by injecting false information is dangerous to women’s health and undermines the completeness of Google’s search results,” the June letter said. Stated. The US Supreme Court will overturn the groundbreaking 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. The court took that action on June 24th.

A Democratic-led group responds to Google on steps to prevent “Crisis Pregnancy Center” from appearing in search results, ads, and map results for users searching for “abortion clinics,” “abortion pills,” etc. I asked. Clause.

The group also asked the company if they would add a disclaimer to address whether the clinic offered an abortion. The office of Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, expressed similar concerns in another letter to Google in June.

A letter from the Republican AG defends the activities of the Crisis Pregnancy Center. Such centers often offer services such as free ultrasound, pregnancy tests, sexually transmitted disease tests, parenting and prenatal education classes. It also claims that “at least some” Google users searching for information about abortion expect to find information about alternatives.

They respond by investigating whether their office has violated antitrust or religious discrimination laws if the company responds to “this inappropriate request” to “bias” search results. I wrote that it would be. They also promised to consider whether the new law would help “protect consumers and markets.”

Big Tech faces questions about helping law enforcement prosecute abortion 04:09

“We believe that you treat this letter with the seriousness these issues require and hope that Google’s search results should not be exposed to left-wing political pressure. We protect the rights of our members, endorse the diversity of perspectives, freedom of speech, the freedom of faith of all Americans, and everything to ensure that the market is really free. We need to use legal and appropriate means. Theory. ”

We asked California-based companies to respond within 14 days and explain whether they are taking steps to treat the Crisis Pregnancy Center differently than they were before the Supreme Court’s draft ruling was leaked. ..

Google did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Obvious changes in Google Maps results

A Warner spokeswoman said the senator had not received a response to the June letter. However, Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, said his organization believes Google has recently made minor changes in response to the investigation.

According to a center that monitors disinformation online and provides surveys and screenshots, when searching for “abortion clinic near me,” the company headlines the map results to “location” instead of “abortion clinic.” It seems that it has been changed to. AP example.

Miyares, who defeated incumbent Democrat Mark Herring in November, recently visited the Lynchburg Crisis Pregnancy Center, which was destroyed after a Supreme Court ruling, and accused him of what he called “political violence.”

Google and other big tech companies are also more to address concerns that information about locations, texts, searches, and emails may be used for people trying to end unwanted pregnancies. Faced with strict privacy management requirements.

Google announced this month that it will automatically remove information about users visiting other places that could cause legal problems in the light of abortion clinic and high court rulings.

Trend news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/google-search-results-republican-letter-sundar-pichai-anti-abortion-clinics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos