Twitch’s new moderation feature allows users to share banned troll accounts with other channels





As Twitch grows in popularity year after year, there are inevitably more trolls and villains. To address this issue, Twitch is creative with its latest tool, SharedBanInfo.

Announced Thursday, this feature sounds exactly like the title. Twitch streamers will be able to share banned accounts with other streamers in live chat on the channel.

According to Twitch, Shared Ban Info requires the recipient account to approve the request first. Twitch then displays a list of banned users for each streamer in both accounts. According to Twitch, users can now share their channel ban list with up to 30 other streamers.

Even if a user appears on a streamer’s banned list, they can still interact with other streamers in live chat. However, Twitch warns the streamer that the individual is a known flagged account. From there, the streamer can decide whether to take action and ban it or mark it as trusted.

The move seems to encourage certain Twitch communities to put the platform moderation into their hands rather than relying on the company to take action against fraudulent accounts.

In this feature’s FAQ, Twitch answers questions about why this feature forces users to deal with it, rather than banning “serial harassment” altogether.

“Rather than making decisions on your behalf, the goal of this tool is to provide you with the information you need to make informed, personalized decisions about who can join the community. Who joins the community? Gives the streamer control over what they can do. You are an expert on the community and you need to make a final call about who can participate. “

Twitch’s view of moderation here makes sense in certain cases, as long as the company is in balance with those who clearly break the rules of the platform. Last year, the company launched a similar tool called Suspicious User Detection to help streamers detect users trying to circumvent the ban.

In an article announcing this feature, Twitch acknowledges that these features do not completely thwart the “attack of hatred.” Hate raids have become a serious problem on platforms where certain streamers are harassed using Twitch’s “attack” feature. This feature automatically sends viewers from one channel to another. Obviously, however, this tool is especially useful in niche streamer communities that share a common audience.

See also: Twitch suspends new features after accidentally promoting pornography

Twitch also answers the most important questions. Is it possible to exempt fans of channels that prohibit chat as a joke of the sharing prohibition information function? By the way, the answer is no.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/article/twitch-shared-ban-info-trolls-moderation

