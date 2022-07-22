Opinion: Antitrust laws targeting Big Tech have the biggest impact on SMEs





View of the US Capitol in Washington.Reuters / Erin Scott

The San Diego region has vibrant manufacturing clusters across many industries, including defense, aerospace, shipbuilding, medical devices, and craft brewing. Its success is due to our entrepreneurial spirit and local lawmakers prioritizing the growth of large and small businesses.

However, legislation being discussed in Congress is threatening our business by curbing innovation in the name of antitrust laws against large tech companies.

Technology and its set of business-friendly tools are part of the structure of business ownership. Better logistics increase efficiency, and online sales and direct marketing create new customers and growth.

I became an entrepreneur in 2008 at Inventiva Design, an online branding and marketing small business. Over the years, I’ve experienced the highs and lows of being a small business owner.

One of the lowest points was the beginning of a coronavirus pandemic. I didn’t know what COVID-19 was. The stock market plunged and there was widespread blockages. The end result was that my client considered reducing spending, or even ending our relationship altogether.

To overcome this time of challenge, SMEs needed to be able to pivot to be immediately noticeable while being more efficient. To achieve this, my business turned to digital tools, along with more than 70% of SMEs in California. As a result, during the pandemic, we increased our work with clients who wanted to communicate online and provide online services by 30%.

Thanks in part to this pivot to technology, San Diego has recently been ranked number one among women-owned micro enterprises. The ebb and flow of the tide lifts all ships, and women are responsible for more than half of the micro enterprises that started locally since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Despite vibrant growth, some lawmakers have decided to handcuff U.S. innovation and uphold antitrust laws that can unintentionally harm small businesses like me. Did.

Policy makers must consider the damage that an anti-competitive proposal directed in the wrong direction can cause to a place like San Diego. These rules are not only threatening to retreat the profits SMEs have made in the last two years, but are also serious when inflation is skyrocketing, stock markets are skyrocketing, and investment in new start-ups is depleted. Causes a great economic impact.

Simply put, the law creates awkward regulation and bureaucratic formalism, which can reduce access to data and data science that enhance digital advertising on platforms. These are the same tools that helped creators like me understand my target market and improve growth indicators.

Small businesses are bread and butter in the American economy. Now is not the time to undermine the efforts of small business owners who rely on technological advances to sustain their business.

I urge a delegation of the San Diego Parliament to assist small business owners like me and work to prevent anti-technical law from becoming a law.

Claudia Bolognesi lives and works in San Diego. She is the owner of Inventiva Design.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofsandiego.com/opinion/2022/07/22/antitrust-laws-aimed-at-big-tech-will-hurt-small-businesses-the-most/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos